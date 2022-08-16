We can earn rewards in the battle royale shooter for iOS and Android Garena Free Fire every day.

That Free Fire is one of the most played titles in the world on iOS and Android is no coincidence, since it receives constant support from its managers. These are very focused on rewarding their most loyal players, in addition to supporting the game, releasing different free codes that give access to rewards in the free to play for mobile devices.

If you are one of them, we leave you below a series of free codes that you can redeem in Free Fire, valid for Europe and Mexico. We must warn you that they are only for a single use, and that some of them expire in a certain time. So you will have to hurry to redeem them and, if one fails, you will simply have to move on to the next one.

Free Free Fire codes for today August 16, 2022

W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E



FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E



B6IY-CTNH-4PV3



X99T-K56X-DJ4X



4UBY-XPTW-ERES



FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9



BKSK-ECCM-JZEB



L8LN-F5WK-2YPN



TPNA-MS84-ZE8E



26JT-3G6R-QVAV



A46N-U6UF-Q2JP



6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8



FAG4-LHKD-92GZ



RHUV-SWWV-N9G4



FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP



5R8S-AGS5-MCK5



2K5A-WHD3-FKWB



LQ6Q-2A95-G29F



HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H



QA97-CXS2-J0F0



W73D-61AW-NGL2



UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U



FFIC-JGW9-NKYT



YXY3-EGTL-HGJX



FFAC-2YXE-6RF2



FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA



Z2FB-HASU-3VXS



FF10-HXQB-BH2J



WLSG-JXS5-KFYR



How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you don’t know how to earn rewards in Free Fire through these codes, unlocking them is very simple. You just have to follow the following steps that we indicate below:

You must first access the page that allows us to redeem Free Fire rewards.



Once there, we must login to account with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.



with which we play using one of the different options that are proposed to us: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. After having done so, in the new page that opens we must enter one of the codes corresponding to today.



We click on the ‘Confirm’ button and that’s it, our Free Fire code will have been redeemed and the reward will be waiting inside the game on iOS or Android.

