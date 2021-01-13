Free fire is a game with a huge community and as such its anti-cheating policies are strict. Do you already know them? Here we talk to you.

The fame of Free Fire took off due to its great accessibility on practically any mobile phone, as well as its own dynamics of the Battle royale with collaborations as unexpected as they are epic.

Let’s just remember the latest announcement of the collaboration between Free fire with One punch man, or a few months ago with the success of Netflix, The Paper House. The extra content of this game covers its entire community, one of the largest in terms of this genre on mobile phones.

That said, it is not surprising that their anti-cheat policies and code of conduct are frequently updated, as was the case a couple of days ago. If you already accepted it and did not read what they said, here we tell you.

Free Fire Anti-Cheat Policies Update

From the official support page of Garena, 4 main guidelines are described that you must follow if you do not want to be suspended from your account:

The use of unauthorized programs is not allowed: If you use unauthorized programs, your account can be permanently suspended. The system is capable of detecting abnormal behavior, such as a character moving at high speed, or traveling to places that you could not reach without cheating or shooting at a speed that you normally could not.

Modification, manipulation or editing of: “Game Client”, “Servers” or “Game Data” (data package, etc.) and / or hacking applications: Anyone found guilty of hacking will have their account and device permanently suspended.

Take advantage of errors and / or bugs: If you take advantage of an error instead of reporting it, you will receive a serious penalty. Depending on the severity and the number of times the error was exploited, the sanction can range from a temporary suspension (for days or weeks) to permanent account suspension.

Verbal abuse (for example, racial or sexual discrimination): It is not that you can no longer ‘joke’ with your friends, but it is strictly forbidden to discriminate against someone and use offensive words denigrating the race, gender, nationality, religion, etc. of another player. If you do, you can get a temporary suspension, and If there are references to terrorism, they can even suspend you permanently.

Finally, there is a January 2021 update in which it is clarified that suspension of an account may be subject to different categories.

Have you ever read these anti-cheat policies from Free fire? Or do you think they are more like common sense reminders when playing online? Let us know in the comments.



