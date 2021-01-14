We are in the middle of January 2021, and we are still amazed by the news of the previous year, one that we will certainly remember for quite some time. On the bright side of things, 2020 was a boost for the video game industry, especially in the case of mobile games.

We saw the success of titles like Among us and Phasmophobia, but we have to tell you that Free fire was crowned the world’s most downloaded game champion last year, accounting for both the ios as Google Play. This according to the data of Annie App, a world leader in mobile analytics.

If you are a fan of Free fire You will know that it is the second consecutive year to obtain this title, which also had in 2019.

The most popular mobile games of 2020

According to the report State of Mobile 2021, the 5 Most downloaded games on mobile phones in 2020 were:

Free fire Among us Subway Surfers PUBG Mobile Gardenscapes – New Acres Hunter assassin

Among other official data, we also know that Free fire reached a new record of 100 million maximum daily active users, and its content in Youtube recorded more than 72 billion views in 2020, which made it the third most watched game of the year on that platform.

Fans of Free fire had great content, especially if we talk about collaborations because they worked with Cristiano Ronaldo, The Paper House And this year it looks to be the same, since recently we told you about its collaboration with One Punch Man.

Finally, in the field of esports this mobile game is also breaking it, since its annual event, the Free Fire Continental Series it reached more than 2.5 million recurring viewers, breaking records in the esports arena.

We recommend you: Free Fire: Did you read the anti-cheat rules? For this they could suspend you.

How do you think it will Free fire This 2021, will it be the most downloaded mobile game again? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Official statement.



