When starting the free fertilizer delivery program in Sinaloa, the Secretary of Agriculture, Víctor Villalobos Arámbulaconfirmed the support of the federal government to continue strengthening the country’s food production.

He indicated that the program becomes a reality through a federal investment of 16 thousand 600 million pesos, and, in the case of our entity, will benefit in a first stage small and medium producers that establish 230 thousand hectares.

He explained that the program at the national level includes the delivery of 2 million tons for the benefit of producers who sow some 3 million hectares, because it will be extended to the 32 states of the country.

The director of Segalmexwho highlighted the importance of this program at the national level because it is focused on boosting productivity, which had been neglected in previous governments.