A mass screening to evaluate the fertility of Emilians who have turned 26 or who will have to do so between 2023 and 2024: to counter the decline in births in Emilia Romagna, the League proposes the establishment of a awareness campaign to prevent the causes that, over time, can lead to infertility. Silvia Piccinini, regional leader of the 5 Star Movement, has asked for its withdrawal: “It is an aberrant idea of ​​a totalitarian regime”. But the signatory of the proposal, the Northern League councilor Daniele Marchetti, glosses over: “Perhaps they have not understood the meaning, I hope to be able to have a discussion with those who contest me”, he told Republic. The measure would have envisaged screening by the health system “in order to counter the phenomenon of falling birth rates and prevent the causes of infertility, making the population aware of the importance of monitoring one’s health”.

“A totalitarian and anti-democratic idea – attacks the councilor dem Francesca Marchetti – which the League wants to hide behind the concept of prevention for citizens and which, however, has nothing to do with protecting the right and freedom of the Emilia-Romagna people ”. For Piccinini, the fight against the falling birth rate passes through “effective solutions for reconciling parents’ life and work times, measures for co-parenting, parental leave that is fully equal”. “The age at which a couple starts trying to conceive a child has gotten much longer and – explains the Northern League Marchetti to the newspaper Republic – the more the age advances, the greater the difficulties are in being able to continue the pregnancy”. She says she does not want to “question” free choice, but points the finger at pathologies that can lead to infertility: “We want to make young people aware of the importance of preventing infertility” and help them “get to understand in time if there are problems”.