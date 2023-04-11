Easter and Easter Monday are now behind us, but the world of fan tokens hasn’t stopped. Of course, none of “his” teams took to the field during the two days of celebration, but the platform has found a way to keep the fans company anyway with an initiative that has been enormously successful between a big family lunch and some Easter eggs to discard. Simply, the festive Sunday was characterized by the announcement of the release of some free digital tokens for a very limited number of community members.

En masse

—

The lucky fans were randomly selected with a draw and it was necessary to apply – in addition of course to the like to the page Twitter Italian of Socios – comment on the announcement post with one screenshots of the “gif” image present in the same, immortalized with the desired tokens. In total, more than 400 enthusiasts tried their luck and only three won. This is an impressive number, especially if you consider that it is an initiative open only to Italian fans. It is yet another confirmation of the constant attention that the community has for fan tokens even when the day is red on the calendar.