Free fall – The best: previews and guests (competitors) of the sixth episode on Canale 5, 29 October

This evening, Sunday 29 October 2023, Gerry Scotti returns with a new episode of Caduta libera – The best, the Sunday evening version of the well-known Canale 5 quiz. New game mechanism – with the introduction of the score and ranking – for this super tournament which will feature a game show champion, on the central trapdoor, and 10 challengers divided into 5 categories: two VIPs, two comedians, two chefs, two radio speakers and two champions without portfolios. In the first episodes, the two best challengers in each category will be defined who, in the last one, will clash to elect the winner of the tournament. Let’s find out who tonight’s contestants and guests are.

Previews

In the central station, a champion of the program will play. There will be VIP competitors to challenge him. The categories of VIPs and radio speakers will play to support the Mediafriends campaign, (ETS founded in 2003 by Mediaset, Mondadori and Medusa) dedicated to five projects in favor of the most fragile people – elderly and disabled – affected by the flood that hit Romagna last May. Additionally, viewers will also be able to donate through the site www.mediafriends.it. The game will alternate with moments of entertainment and entertainment ensured by the presence of some guests.

Falling pounds – The best: how many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for Free Fall – The best on Canale 5? In total, six episodes will be broadcast, barring program changes: the first on Sunday 24 September 2023; the fifth and last Sunday 29 October 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode (The best champions without wallets): Sunday 24 September 2023 BROADCAST

Second episode (The best chefs): Sunday 1 October 2023 BROADCAST

Third episode (The best DJs): Sunday 8 October 2023 BROADCAST

Fourth episode (The best joke writers): Sunday 15 October 2023 BROADCAST

Fifth episode (The best VIPs around): Sunday 22 October 2023 BROADCAST

Sixth episode: Sunday 29 October 2023 TODAY

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Free Fall – The best on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.