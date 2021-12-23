Free fall – Champions streaming and live TV: where to see the program

Tonight, Thursday 23 December 2021, at 9.45 pm on Canale 5, the second episode of Caduta libero – Campionissimi will be broadcast, a program conducted by Gerry Scotti that will see each other compete in the individual events of the game show co-produced by RTI and Endemol Shine Italy a super champion of the history of the ten editions of the program with eight other champions of the past and two famous people: in the final broadcast on Wednesday 5 January, then, the “2021 Champion of Free Fall” will be elected. “Christmas is that time of year when you have the whole family around the TV, as in the past they did with the fireplace. This is our present for the public ”, the words of Gerry Scotti. Where to see the second episode of Free Fall – Campionissimi live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, airs on Thursday evening (except for the last episode which will be on Wednesday) at 9.45 pm on Canale 5.

Free Fall – Greatest Live Streaming Champions

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it that allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see on TV and live streaming Free Fall – Campionissimi, but how many episodes are there? In all, 4 episodes will be broadcast. The complete programming is as follows: