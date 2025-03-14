The Monegasco Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) recorded this Friday the fastest lap in the second free training session at the Melbourne circuit, where this weekend the Australian Grand Prix will be played, the first race of the 2025 season.

The Principality left his best chrono in 1: 16: 439, with the Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren) secondly, 1.2 tenths. In third place ended the British Lando Norris, teammate of the latter. One more sample that the McLaren are willing to plant battle again for the championship.

Verstappen (Red Bull), which ended seventh, seemed to suffer problems to dominate his car

Still at the top of the table, but away from the best times was the current world champion of Formula 1, the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who was the pilot who toured less laps (19) and seemed to suffer problems to dominate his car, finishing seventh.

It was not an especially positive practice session for the Spaniards: Carlos Sainz (Williams) came to mark the best time in the first minutes, but ended up in eleventh place, two ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), who in his launched return was ran into traffic and could not improve the previous times. The tenth stroll position raises the expectations of the Aston Martin after a somewhat disappointing preseason.

The third and last practice session will take place tomorrow, Saturday, at 12.30 local time (01.30 GMT) in the Albert Park circuit, 578 -meter track that presents 14 curves.