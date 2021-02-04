That France is looking for a way to put the agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur countries back on track is a fact. The strategy it intends to employ, however, is more murky. And this is what left perplexed, yesterday, part of the Trade Policy Monitoring Committee (CSPC) meeting at the initiative of the Minister of Foreign Trade. At the end of last week, Franck Riester had submitted to parliamentarians, professional federations, unions and NGOs that compose it a working document. The text puts forward a series of additional conditions aimed at “Respond to the concerns raised by the draft EU-Mercosur agreement” The idea is to make it acceptable, and it alarms farmers as much as environmentalists.

Signed in 2019, but not yet ratified, the agreement, if implemented, would increase deforestation, worsen imported CO2 emissions, endanger European livestock farming and harm farmers’ rights across the Atlantic. and indigenous peoples, they denounce.

“It is in no way a question of reopening negotiations”

For two years, Emmanuel Macron claims to have heard them and promises that France will refuse to engage in the agreement ” as is “. In September, Jean Castex confirmed this position. But ” as is ” is fading away. The document on which the organizations were called to work thus proposes to define “A set of preconditions for the finalization of the treaty”, focusing, among other things, on the fight against deforestation or “The observation of an abandonment by the Mercosur countries of the main reforms clearly going against the objectives set within the framework of the Paris agreement”. Clearly insufficient, denounce the organizations. All of this “Does not in any way modify the economic and commercial basis of the agreement”, denounces Maxime Combes, economist and member of the Stop Ceta collective. Not only that, but these conditions would only be put forward as part of an annex to the agreement, by definition less binding than the treaty itself. It remains to be seen what the minister intends to do with all this. Its services ensure it: “It is in no way a question of reopening negotiations”, they insist. The minister prefers to talk about “Work of reflection”, leaving his interlocutors dubious. “If France really intended to modify the agreement in substance, renegotiating it could be strategic”, notes Maxime Combes. “But there, really, nothing is clear. ”