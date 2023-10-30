Free everyone: guests and previews of the second episode, 30 October 2023

This evening, Monday 30 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the second episode of Liberi tutti will be broadcast, an original format created by the Prime Time Entertainment Directorate, in collaboration with Triangle Production. It is the first television show inspired by the world of Escape Rooms. The program, hosted by Bianca Guaccero with Peppe Iodice and I Gemelli di Guidonia, includes the presence of 6 VIP guests who will have to face the most incredible challenges to escape from the mysterious rooms in which they are locked up. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

In fact, 4 Escape Rooms have been set up in the Rai Auditorium in Naples with 4 different settings: from the Pirate Tavern to the Tropical Forest, from the inside of a Spaceship to the Post Office, from Dracula’s Castle to the Ball Museum. In each episode you will play in 8 different Escape Rooms, furnished differently to recreate various and surprising situations and environments. Guests will have to solve puzzles, mysteries, traps and puzzles to escape the rooms and conquer the words that will help them discover the Mysterious Phrase of the final game. Both players and viewers will find themselves in an immersive and original environment in which to have fun while testing their skills. The guests of the second episode will be: Paolo Conticini, Antonella Elia, Pozzoli Family, Matranga and Minafò.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Liberi tutti live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will be possible to follow it live streaming or in replay via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.