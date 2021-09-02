The saying goes that the most beautiful things in life are free and do not have a region lock. At this precise moment you can go to Youtube and find that Hasbro did something very special for his fans of Transformers.

Through the channel Hasbro Pulse It is possible to find the entire first season of the first generation of Transformers. Yes, it’s the one your parents grew up with and which premiered in the United States in 1984.

Yes, a total of 16 episodes without region blocking (we can see it in Mexico) and they have their original dubbing. Okay, it doesn’t come with the Latin voices, which sounds daunting, but the original videos are most likely in pretty bad shape already.

Free even slaps! Transformers is now available on YouTube | EarthGamer 5

Now, we must remember that Transformers was a creation between Hasbro and MarvelThe first being the one that brought the toys to North America, then they hired the publishing house to create the story and make a video around these transformable robots.

If you really want to know much more about this phenomenon, we highly recommend that you go to see the episode of The Toys That Made Us what is in Netflix dedicated to that toys that, to date, sell like hot cakes.

We also recommend: Tomiii 11 makes history and surpasses 10 million subscribers

Important Facts You Should Know About Transformers

First of all, the creation of the franchise of Transformers several individuals are credited, including, Nobuyuki Okude, Shōji Kawamori and Bob Budiansky. The companies involved were Takara and Hasbro.

Comics Transformers have gone through several publishers, including Marvel, Dreamweave and IDW. At the animation level, at least in the first generation section, we have four seasons, a movie and an original animation video that aired between 1984 and 1990.

The most recent animation of this franchise is in the hands of Netflix and is made up of three films that came out between July 2020 and July 2021. Tell us if you will win this first season that is free on YouTube. For that, we have a channel Discord which is waiting for you.

Source