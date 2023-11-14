Expo City Dubai has provided free entry for all visitors to the activities that will be witnessed in the Green Zone during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the city will host from November 30 to December 12.

This came during a media meeting organized by Expo City Dubai’s media office yesterday, indicating that the city provides free entry to its pavilions and landmarks during the climate conference (COP28), which will be open to the public from December 3 to 12, while specific events require advance registration or… Get tickets. The media meeting confirmed that attendance at COP28 will be free, but all visitors, including children, must register to obtain a daily entry ticket to the Green Zone via www.cop28.com.

Activities in the Green Zone include cultural and artistic performances, distinctive dialogues, sustainable agriculture, and food and beverage options within the Green Zone, which is an open space for visitors and the public to participate and exchange ideas, and to promote climate action during the climate summit, in addition to a group of experiences that will be presented by the climate summit and its partners. The green area, Terra, will include the famous sustainability pavilion, which provides a living example of the best sustainable practices, in addition to being a center for many programs and activities that work to enhance awareness of sustainability in the hearts of young people and future generations.

During the media meeting, speakers confirmed that the Expo City Dubai pavilion is a new addition throughout the climate conference. The pavilion will represent a pivotal meeting point for those wishing to learn about the city of the future, which provides a model of sustainable living, enhances the quality of life, and offers growth and development opportunities for people and companies. The pavilion will also offer interactive activities discussing climate change, gender balance, and global leadership.

They added that one of the most prominent events in the pavilion is the Expo City Farm, which is one of the new and permanent landmarks in Expo City Dubai within the Green Zone. It will include indoor and outdoor spaces for growing crops and vegetables, and will host community workshops and food preparation lessons with chefs and professionals interested in sustainability, in addition to a pavilion. Transportation, the vision pavilion, and also the women’s pavilion, which is part of the green zone, in addition to the immersive Al Wasl Dome, the surreal Expo Falls, and the Knights Park.

They explained that the Green Zone is an open area that promotes dialogue and awareness about climate action, and enables the public to participate, make their voices heard, and present their ideas. The blue zone will be designated for leaders of countries, government delegations, and official bodies that constitute the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the United Nations body charged with coordinating the global response to the threat of climate change. Speakers stated that “COP28” is the first climate summit to include a green zone located directly next to the blue zone, enabling the public to participate in activities that contribute to accelerating climate progress, including experiences dedicated to students, led by the Expo Schools Programme.

Marjan Faraidouni, Head of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, said: “Expo City supports climate action and provides learning opportunities for future climate action leaders, through exciting and comprehensive activities and experiences for all, that include various aspects of life, as confronting climate change requires the efforts of every individual in society.” By working together in solidarity on this journey, our positive impact will multiply and we will achieve better results.”