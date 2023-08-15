Opening of the sector to large consumers completes 25 years this Monday (14.Aug) with expectation of expansion in 2024

Completing 25 years this Monday (14.Aug.2023), the free energy market is already responsible for 40% of commercialization in Brazil. The opening of the sector was instituted in August 1998, allowing consumers in the high voltage market to buy electricity from any supplier. Currently, the model serves 34,000 consumer units, grouped into more than 12,000 companies that buy more than 60% of their energy directly from traders.

numbers of hug (Brazilian Association of Energy Traders) show that 3 to 4 new traders appear every month in Brazil. Currently, there are 512. Of these, 82 are qualified to be retailers – that is, able to sell to smaller customers. As of 2024, the free market will cover both high and medium voltage customers. In the future, all consumers – including low-voltage consumers – should have this option.

With the opening of the market, consumers now have freedom of choice, which can increase business competitiveness by allowing access to other suppliers in addition to the distributor. With autonomy, consumers are able to manage their preferences, being able to choose products that better meet their consumption profile (such as the times when they need to consume more energy) and thus obtain lower prices.

According to Rodrigo Ferreira, CEO of hugthe traders are more mature and ready for this new phase, investing more and more in energy generation, new products and innovation.

“The retailers will promote fierce competition, much greater than what happened in telephony in past decades, as the number of companies capable of disputing the consumer’s account is enormous”it says.

Ferreira also says that, since 1998, there has been important regulatory progress by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) and that important guidelines on the agency’s agenda will encourage even more growth in the segment. He cites as examples the simplification of the migration process and the improvement of the retail trader.

ENLARGEMENT

The Ministry of Mines and Energy published in September 2022 a concierge that allows consumers in the high and medium voltage market to buy energy from any supplier. Until then, this was only possible for large consumers, those above 500 kW (kilowatts).

With the measure, which begins to take effect in 2024, any group A consumer, regardless of their consumption, will be able to choose their supplier. According to the ministry, around 106 thousand new consumer units from 2.3 kV (kilovolts) are able to migrate to the free market.

Now, Aneel needs to regulate this measure, which should be done by the end of the year.