Depending on the month, the price of gas in France moves either upwards or downwards, this is the seasonality linked to the deregulation of the energy sector. All gas users do not experience the same increase, it is segmented according to the consumption class of the accommodation and the tariff zone.

This increase in the price of gas on February 1 is 3.5% on average, but some users, among the largest users, are experiencing an increase of 4.3%. Each gas user is also an electricity user, so his electricity bill has also increased by 1.5% to date. It is in a way the double penalty!

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) explains this new rise in gas prices by the increase in gas supply costs, linked to the exceptional sale of all liquefied natural gas stocks in Asia.

What is it really ? Are gas players really losing to the point of soliciting all users by this new increase? If we disregard the evolution of inflation since 2004 (ie 21%), the price of gas has increased by 70%, so is this really justified? The FNME-CGT really doubts it. To do this, it suffices to compare the value of Engie’s gas companies, with the dividend rises that they have achieved since 2004, the year of the opening of the gas market in France, which should, just like for electricity , open up the market to competition and de facto lower costs for users. Engie’s gas companies are worth 30 billion euros; over the past fifteen years, they have returned two-thirds of their value in dividends, ie 20 billion euros directly supplied by users’ bills and budgeted by CRE!

The gas market is subject to seasonality and supply uncertainties, which would not be the case in the return to public gas service. This situation, the result of deregulation, must not have an impact or disproportionate repercussions for consumers, since this gas has been stored for a long time and must not be a tool for speculation.

That globalized players choose to sell their gas in Asia ten times more expensive should in no case be at the expense of French consumers who are in a regulated framework.

Conclusion: users are involved, shareholders are lining their pockets! To be proactive and fight against the deregulation of energy and the climate, the FNME-CGT is putting forward a progressive energy program.

Frédéric Ben and Laurent Hérédia FNME-CGT representatives