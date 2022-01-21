The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the provision of a free transportation service via a newly launched electric bus, during a trial run of this type of bus.

The bus departs from La Mer station in the south via a path that passes on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, to reach the Dubai Tram station in the Al Sufouh area, and back, allowing passengers to reach a number of beaches, marine parks, and entertainment and sports destinations in Dubai.

Passengers are transported in a Volvo 7900 electric-powered bus that is charged with fast charging technologies on the road, known as (Opportunity Charging), which is applied and tested for the first time in Dubai. One bus provides 38 seats in addition to 3 foldable seats, a designated place for people of determination, and an interactive display screen.

Last November, the authority launched two electric buses, and is working on them for a trial period that extends until March 22nd, in order to measure the efficiency of this type of bus as part of its efforts to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly mass transportation.

The two buses are charged by an existing electric charger from ABB, at the La Mer – South site. A night electric charger has been established at the Al Quoz bus accommodation station, to support nighttime charging operations during the stop of the two buses at the station. The two buses were equipped with batteries with modern technologies that enable them to cover a distance of 200 kilometers, when fully charged. The length of the distance traveled by the bus depends on several factors, including road terrain, temperatures and the operation of air conditioning.

It is noteworthy that information on the times and routes of public buses, as well as timetables for transportation trips via the Dubai metro, tram and marine transport, is available through the Suhail application, which benefits public transport users with the latest live data around the clock.

