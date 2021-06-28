Our partner club moth, organizer of motorcycle training, motorcycle trips and circuit courses, is organizing a day of free riding for sports and touring motorcycles on the Mettet circuit on Wednesday 7 July 2021.

Safety is paramount at Clubmot, so everyone can confidently hit the track in the appropriate group, from novice to highly experienced riders. The aim of a Clubmot track experience is an unforgettable day with a focus on driving skills. Lap times are therefore not the ultimate objective, it is important that every driver experiences a top day regardless of his or her level, and afterwards reaps the benefits of the sharpened driving skills on the public road. Any level differences are handled professionally, there is of course no room for rooster behaviour.

Did you also feel like an unforgettable track day with Clubmot? You can register here on the Clubmot website, you will find more info about the Clubmot track days here. Do you have any questions? Feel free to contact the organization!