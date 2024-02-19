The great protest in the Murcian countryside next Wednesday will seek to bring to the capital several columns of tractors from the Campo de Cartagena and Molina, while the regions of the Guadalentín Valley, Noroeste and Altiplano would have their own mobilizations
Monday, February 19, 2024, 12:05
The three agricultural organizations of the Region of Murcia, COAG, Asaja and UPA, are trying to close this Monday with the Government Delegation, Civil Guard and National Police the final routes of the great protest in the Murcia countryside next Wednesday, February 21. This …
#Free #distribution #vegetables #demonstration #foot #front #Delegation #21st #Murcia
Leave a Reply