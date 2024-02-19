Marcos Alarcón (UPA) speaks during the press conference after the meeting he held with the regional president, José Miguel Marín (COAG) and Alfonso Gálvez (Asaja). Guillermo Carrión / AGM

The great protest in the Murcian countryside next Wednesday will seek to bring to the capital several columns of tractors from the Campo de Cartagena and Molina, while the regions of the Guadalentín Valley, Noroeste and Altiplano would have their own mobilizations

