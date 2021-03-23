The Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi signed a cooperation agreement with the data company for mapping, surveying and geospatial data, a subsidiary of the “42” group, a leader in the field of artificial intelligence and cloud computing since 2008, under which the two parties will cooperate in the implementation of the trial operation of self-driving vehicles to transport passengers in Abu Dhabi. And support the strategy of the Department of Municipalities and Transport for smart transportation, and the development of smart and innovative solutions for mobility that support the efforts of the department and its integrated transport center, towards establishing the necessary infrastructure for the use of self-driving vehicles within an integrated and sustainable transport system that improves the quality of services provided to the residents and pioneers of the emirate, and supports local development in its various dimensions.

The agreement provides for the establishment of the Autonomous Vehicles Program in coordination with the Department and in cooperation between the Integrated Transport Center and the Bayanat Company, and the launch of the trial operation of autonomous vehicles in two phases. The first phase includes three vehicles operating in the main area of ​​Yas Island, and the pick-up and drop off sites are distributed to hotels, restaurants and centers. Shopping and offices, while the second phase includes more than 10 vehicles in different areas and stations in Abu Dhabi.

It is decided that the service will be free in both phases, and it is provided from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, with the presence of a safety officer in the driving seat, to facilitate the operation and intervention in the event of any sudden occurrence, and to ensure the application of the highest safety and security standards .

Bayanat provides a technical system to manage self-driving vehicles, and supports the comprehensive testing process for safety and security levels, including central security system management and operations management platform, as well as overseeing the comprehensive autonomous vehicle operation for the purpose of compliance with traffic law and its executive regulations for the United Arab Emirates Fully. This initiative is in line with the company’s vision to be an active and influential partner in the development of the smart transportation sector.

The Director General of the Integrated Transport Center, Abdullah Al-Marzouqi, said: “The launch of the trial operation of autonomous vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi opens a new stage in the march of the local transport sector and the development of this sector by employing smart technologies in the service of the emirate’s residents and pioneers,” stressing that cooperation with “ Bayanat “will contribute to reformulating transportation concepts and the future of this sector, and enhance its role in serving society and the economy, especially as smart transportation facilitates mobility, improves traffic flow, and increases road safety.”

Al Marzouqi pointed out that the agreement signed with Bayanat provides the opportunity for the private sector, which is a vital strategic partner in the local development process, to participate in the development of the smart transportation sector and support current and future programs and projects to develop this sector and enable it to keep pace with the successive changes it is witnessing.

While the CEO of Bayanat, Mr. Hassan Al Hosani, said: “Autonomous vehicles rely heavily on geospatial data, advanced mapping and artificial intelligence capabilities, and data that have the right mix of expertise and technology to contribute to the growth of this industry in the UAE and beyond.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

