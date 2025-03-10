The Banking commissions They are one of the aspects that financial users take into account the most when depositing their savings in one entity or another. Although normally If there is a link in the form of payroll, pension or some other recurring income Banks do not usually charge commissions -or they are minimal-, it is common to pay a certain amount by getting money in a foreign entity, which is usually between two and three euros.

In addition, it may be the case that the use and possession of our debit card – that works as if it were a purse – is also affected by the commissions. According to Asufin, the Average annual commission For maintenance of the debit card in Spain it was 25.91 euros in 2024which means 4.09 euros less than the previous year.

The good news is that in the market there are banks that offer free debit cards to their clients with which money can also be taken at any ATM in Spain without having to pay any commission, as reveals a study of the Organization of consumers and users (OCU).

“Its only cost, and only for some physical cards, is homemade, which varies between 6 and 10 euros; The virtual card is free in all cases. Of course, they have some limitations, such as making a maximum number of free extractions per month or for a maximum amount, “says the OCU.

This group explains that these cards that are associated with an current account are very simple to hire because all of them are issued by entities that operate exclusively online and lack physical offices, What is known as Neobancos.

Specifically, it is about N26 (standard account), Evo Banco (Smart Account), Myinvestor (remunerated account), Revolution (standard account), Self Bank (Self Account) and Wise (Wise Account).

“There are other cards issued by traditional bank with similar advantages, but with requirements, normally the domicile of the payroll,” says the OCU, which states that “cards”N26, Myinvestor and Revolution do not even apply commissions for changing a currency in purchases outside the euro zone, contrary to what most traditional cards do, which They charge up to 3% of the operation of the operation”

Especially useful for internet purchases

Other advantages that these cards have are that they are especially useful for traveling and making online purchases, “since they provide a security plus if a minimum balance is maintained”, so “the possible fraud is limited to the account balance.” In the case of The revolution card allows instant recharges from another cardjust before paying.

OCU considers that this type of cards are “a very interesting alternative as Second card to avoid the payment of commissions; or even as a first card as long as the conditions of the associated account are interesting and the user is handled well online. ”

Subscribe to the Newsletter of my pocket to receive the best tips and tricks that will allow you to get the most out of your budget.