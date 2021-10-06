The Recife Center for Advanced Studies and Systems (CESAR), located in the central region of the capital of Pernambuco, is offering 420 training places for students and professionals in the beginning of their careers.

The vacancies include three areas of training: internet system and design, information system and engineering areas. The course is scheduled to start in November this year and run until February 2022.

Focus on diversity

Aiming to promote plurality in the area of ​​information technology and develop innovative solutions for society , CESAR reaffirmed its focus on fostering a more diverse ecosystem.

“We are committed to promoting a more diverse and plural ecosystem. It is focused on everyone, but we have a special look for women, black people and LGBTQIA+. This is our commitment,” said Andrea Santos, Educational Projects manager at CESAR, to the Pernambuco G1 Portal.

Registration is online and starts from this Wednesday (6), to access the official website Click here .

