From March 8, there should be free rapid corona tests for everyone in Germany. A run on the test centers would probably not be wise.

The rapid tests – for which you have to go to a center – should be at least once a week and free of charge.

There are also some for household use – Health Minister Spahn wants to put the countries in contact with manufacturers.

At the same time, the CDU politician warns that the self-tests do not offer “absolute” security.

Berlin – “There are more than enough of these rapid tests, they are available and can be easily ordered”: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has cast off fears about a possible defect. The CDU politician said on Friday in a joint press conference with RKI boss Lothar Wieler: “The manufacturers tell us that the warehouses are full.”

It’s about the tests for Corona. Starting next Monday (March 8th), the federal government wants to finance a rapid test for all citizens at least once a week.

Spahn on Corona rapid tests: Not available everywhere on March 8th

Tests are to be carried out in local test centers organized by the municipalities with partners. In addition, the staff in schools and daycare centers as well as pupils should receive at least one free quick test every week of attendance.

The free quick tests would not be available everywhere on Monday, said Spahn. However, he is confident that the offer can be implemented quickly on site. Every test center knows where the rapid antigen tests that have been available for a long time can be ordered.

Corona tests for home use: Spahn speaks of seven manufacturers

In addition, there are the quick tests for self-use by laypeople. So far, according to Spahn, there are seven approved manufacturers, and the number is growing. According to some manufacturers, 20 million self-tests per week are feasible, said the health minister. “This means that every student could be tested twice a week.”

Spahn offered himself to the federal states as a “contact exchange” to establish contact with test manufacturers so that tests could be ordered for schools and daycare centers, for example.

Spahn warns of self-tests in the corona pandemic: Do not “weigh in a false sense of security”

At the same time, Spahn again pointed out that self-tests do not offer absolute security. A positive result must be checked with a PCR test. Even with a negative result, no one should be “lulled into a false sense of security”. It is still necessary to wear a mask and keep your distance.

Spahn considers the opening steps decided by the federal and state governments on Wednesday to be correct. The incidence values ​​stagnated or even rose slightly. The virus variants continued to spread and more people became infected. After the months of the lockdown, however, it was clear that “not daring any opening steps was hardly justifiable,” said Spahn. (AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA