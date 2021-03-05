The test strategy is an essential point in the new federal-state resolutions. This includes the offer that everyone can test for free.

Germany – With the new resolutions from the Prime Minister’s Conference on March 3, the national test strategy will also be expanded to include essential points. This includes that from Monday (March 8th) every citizen can get a free test once a week to see how RUHR24.de* reported.

Both free corona rapid tests* These are antigen tests carried out professionally in test centers, by the general practitioner or in pharmacies. The federal government does not cover costs for the self-tests, which will be available in retail stores from Saturday.

The expanded test strategy should gradually allow openings – although the incidences are currently rising again nationwide. The federal and state governments had agreed on these measures, as the acceptance of the lockdown restrictions in the population is falling according to current surveys. *RUHR24.de is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.