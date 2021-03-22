The Emergency and Crisis Management Committee in Abu Dhabi announced the adoption of mandatory testing of the nasal swab PCR every two weeks for free for employees of private sector companies in the vital and service sectors, in support of the precautionary measures applied as part of the continuous efforts to limit the spread of the # Covid_19 virus and in the interest of public health.
