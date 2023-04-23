A turning point wanted by the Price and Reimbursement Committee of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) which has decided to make the contraceptive pill free with a prescription for Italian women of all age groups. A provision already in force in some regions such as Puglia, Emilia Romagna, Piedmont and Tuscany, and which will be valid from now on throughout the national territory and for all Italians.

A choice that will be officially ratified from next week and that will cost the state coffers an estimated 140 million euros a year. While many applaud this important turning point, there are also those who turn up their noses. In particular, the Pro Vita associations expressed their opposition. Maria Rachele Ruiu, board member of Pro Vita & Famiglia, attacked AIFA’s decision: “There is nothing more dangerous for women’s health than trivializing issues that impact their skin, such as abortion, contraception, gender and prostitution. In this context, AIFA’s decision to make the contraceptive pill free is equally serious and dangerous”.

Ruiu lashed out against those who define “the free and free contraceptive pill as a panacea for all ills without underlining the serious physical and psychological side effects that can lead to depression and suicidal instincts”. Then the activist sarcastically added: “Why invite young girls to bombard themselves with hormones, when we all refuse to eat a chicken that bears even the slightest trace of it? Where is women’s health being talked about today, on the occasion of the 8th National Women’s Health Day?”.

Massimo Gandolfini, leader of Family Day, says he is ‘bewildered’, because it is a choice that “goes in the opposite direction to the problem of falling birth rates” with important resources that “could instead be allocated to alleviate the serious conditions of families” with disabled children who they need “very expensive medicines not provided free of charge by the National Health Service”.

A theme also shared by the Moige-Italian Parents Movement which goes so far as to say that Aifa “discriminates against those who have children”. A choice that helps, according to director Antonio Affinita, “those who don’t want to have children but forget about families”. “We want – he says – equal gratuity for diagnostic and therapeutic expenses for the children given that the birth rate is the real national emergency”.

FdI senator Lavinia Mennuni asked AIFA to “take a step back” because the socio-health priorities are “far different”, such as the birth rate and family support. It is the exponent of FdI herself who recalls that the decision was made by ‘the expiring leaders of AIFA ”, while it is a task that“ belongs to politics ”.

The reaction of the president of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, Filippo Anelli, is of the opposite tenor: “A shareable measure, it reduces inequalities and makes women equal in terms of health”. He greeted him with a: “Finally! A decision we’ve been waiting for. Some regions had already decided it for the younger ones” Pd senator Cecilia D’Elia.

Marta Bonafoni echoes her: “An important step forward which, however, must be followed by validation by the Aifa Board of Directors for full implementation, which I hope will happen as soon as possible”. And also for the leader of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra in the Chamber Luana Zanella it is “an expected and right decision” which “strengthens the self-determination of women”.