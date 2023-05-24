The AIFA Board of Directors notes that “the essential elements for deciding” on the free nature of the contraceptive pill do not exist and “asks for further information”. This was communicated by the Italian Medicines Agency.

The Board of Directors, informs a note, “has acknowledged that the agency’s advisory commissions have not yet elaborated precise indications on the age groups to which the contraceptive pill can be granted free of charge, on the methods of distribution and on the costs for the national health system in the various scenarios for the adoption of reimbursement For example, for all women of childbearing age, for women who are in financially disadvantaged conditions or for young women up to 19-26 years of age, as occurs in some European countries and in the 6 Italian regions which offer free the contraceptive pill. The board of directors therefore noted that the essential elements for deliberation do not exist”.

“As usual – it continues – the BoD affirms that it is ready to play its role and to fully express its opinion as soon as it has the adequate preliminary investigation requested from the advisory Commissions. Furthermore, with these indications, the Board undertakes to activate a negotiation table with the supervising ministries and the Conference of the Regions”.