The choice of France which will allow young people between 18 and 25 to have free condoms in pharmacies from 1 January 2023 meets the applause of the experts who invite us to follow the French example to protect children and educate them about safe sex. The announcement came yesterday from President Emmanuel Macron who spoke of “a small revolution in prevention”.

“That of France is a significant initiative that should also be done in Italy. Instead of words, facts are needed and the choice of condoms for boys is very intelligent” he tells Adnkronos Salute Matthew BassettiDirector of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.

“A vaccine for all sexually transmitted diseases does not exist, so condoms are the tool to avoid catching them – recalls Bassetti – The choice of France is a health message to protect the younger population, but also an educational one for safe sex . Using condoms is intelligent and I hope that in Italy too someone will take the cue to introduce an equal initiative. One must not be afraid to send these messages – he underlines – The French show that they are not afraid of criticism, while in Italy we know that We are behind on some issues”.

The choice of France “is certainly an example to follow” for Maria Rosaria Iardino, activist in the fight against AIDS and president of The Bridge Foundation. It is a “public health strategy, such as that of the vaccination offered to citizens against Covid”.

“Major public health problems, such as sexually transmitted diseases – explains Iardino to Adnkronos Salute – must have public responses for two reasons. The first is ethical: if there is a widespread health problem, it must be addressed. The condom is a health aid that completely reduces the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases, like vaccines.The second problem concerns costs.In a time of economic difficulty, a person who contracts one of the many sexually transmitted diseases costs the National Health Service much more than investing in prevention through the distribution of condoms, regardless of any ideological position”.

The World Health Organization “also lists sexual health among its health indicators. So, unless the government wants to invite everyone to abstinence and monogamy, and I don’t think it’s an issue, I think France’s choice is a choice of public health, which must remain within this perimeter and which must be taken seriously”, concludes Iardino.

“The French one is an excellent initiative. We have carried out many information campaigns to fight HIV, but being able to find free condoms in pharmacies is the right way to reduce not only HIV infections, but the risk relating to all sexually transmitted diseases. Alongside this, however, we need a training and information campaign for young people at school precisely on the risks they run and on how to prevent them”, he underlines to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreonihead of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).