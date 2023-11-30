The most important Italian publishing houses announce the new edition of Free Comic Book Day Italyto be held from 1 to 10 December. For ten days it will be possible to obtain free preview books dedicated to the most anticipated works of the coming months, such as MAKE THE EXORCIST FALL IN LOVE And MARRIAGETOXIN.

The books will be available at over 310 comic shops participating in the initiative scattered throughout the Italian territory, but we will only be able to receive them while stocks last.

Let’s discover all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing houses.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY ITALY 2023

The annual event celebrating the art of comics returns from Friday 1st to Sunday 10th December

Panini Comics, Star Comics, Sergio Bonelli Editore and caldaPress are offering 13 exclusive books for free distribution in over 310 comic shops participating in the initiative

It reaches theeighth year The Free Comic Book Day Italythe event entirely dedicated to the invitation to read the comic which will allow you to receive, in participating comic shops throughout Italy, special unpublished books for free distribution chosen by the main Italian comics publishing houses.

This year the Free Comic Book Day Italyfree comics day, will be celebrated for ten days: while supplies lastthe comic shops participating in the initiative will distribute for free readers a mix of unpublished albumsdesigned exclusively for the occasion, and preview of volumes coming out in the coming months.

Born in the USA in 2001 and arriving in our country for the first time in 2016, the Free Comic Book Day Italy involves this year 4 among the main comics publishers in Italy: Sandwiches Comics, Star Comics, Sergio Bonelli publisher And weldPress. A partnership, renewed year after year, which strengthens an initiative that sees important editorial teams at the forefront for the promotion of comics and its authors.

The proposals of Free Comic Book Day Italy this year are: Knight Terrors, Marvel’s Voices 2023, A Vicious Circle, Make The Exorcist Fall In Love And From Mickey Mouse World: Uncle Scrooge and the Leap Lamp / Mickey off the radar (Panini Comics); X6 – Crucisix, Marriagetoxin, Kaiju Girl Caramelise, Sin City, #Justkilling (Star Comics); GEA (Sergio Bonelli Editore); Damn Them All And If my favorite idol came to the Budokan, I would die (weldPress).

“Also in 2023, Panini arrives on time at the Free Comic Book Day Italia event and presents five unmissable free books, of which two – the Marvel one and the DC one – with unpublished content and which will not be offered in comic book format except in this guise” he comments Marco Marcello Lupoi (Editorial Director Panini Comics). “Furthermore, three books that act as a preview of upcoming unmissable events, such as the new miniseries designed by Lee Bermejo, the new Mickey Mouse masterpieces (with three unpublished and exclusive panels for this issue), and the debut of a shonen that will win you over . As Panini Comics enters its thirtieth year of life, we are once again supporting comic shops with this great promotional event!”.

“This year too we are delighted to participate in Free Comic Book Day Italy, an initiative that puts comic shops at the center and reaffirms their role as places of meeting and discovery for fans of all kinds. Precisely for this reason, the Star Comics previews will be aimed at a wide audience: we will present X6 – Crucisix, manga for mature readers looking for “strong” emotions; Marriagetoxin, with its combination of romance and breathtaking action; and then the very sweet Kaiju Girl Caramelise. Even fans of Western comics will have their money’s worth: #JustKilling is the latest project by Giacomo “Keison” Bevilacqua, in collaboration with other talented authors; last but not least, the next Star Comics work by master Frank Miller will also be part of the initiative: the noir masterpiece Sin City.” Like this Claudia CattleEditorial Director of Star Comics.

“Sergio Bonelli Editore is happy to renew its participation in the new edition of Free Comic Book Day Italia” he claims Michele MasieroEditorial Director of the “dream factory” in via Buonarroti. “This year we will be present with issue zero of Gea, the series born in 1999 from the pen of Luca Enoch and re-proposed in a new format from spring 2024. Gea is a hyper-dynamic teenager and a rocker but also a BALUARD: a vigilante with the delicate mission to protect the world from the intrusions of alien beings from other planes of existence.”

Andrea G. CiccarelliEditorial Director of weldPressadds: “The Free Comic Book Day initiative is renewed again this year and we are always pleased to be able to offer readers a small taste of the caldaPress comics coming out in the coming months. This year with the comics Damn Them All and the manga If my favorite Idol arrived at the Budokan, I would die – both series starters – the themes covered are very different and, precisely for this reason, I believe they are very representative of the expansion of the editorial proposal undertaken by the publishing house in recent years”.

I am over 310 the comic shops that join the Free Comic Book Day Italy, ready to welcome old and new readers during the 10 days of the initiative. From year to year, the success of Free Comic Book Day Italy makes it a fixed event to mark on the calendar: a way for loyal comics readers to read great previews and, for comics shops, to attract the curious who want to discover (or rediscover) the ninth art. The complete list of participating comics shops can be consulted in issue 387 of the monthly information magazine for comics shops Preview.

Happy reading and long live comics!

#FCBDitalia23

THE SPECIAL BOOKS OF FREE COMIC BOOK DAY ITALIA 2023

PANINI COMICS

KNIGHT TERRORS PROLOGUE

What are the fears of Earth’s greatest heroes and their adversaries? And who is Insomnia, the mysterious criminal who is about to throw humanity into an abyss of nightmares? We’ll find out in Knight Terrors, Joshua Williamson’s new overwhelming event that pays homage to and reinvents the great DC horror tradition! Robin, the protagonist of a short story that will confront him with the ghosts of his past, introduces readers to this saga.

FROM THE WORLD OF MICKEY MOUSE: UNCLE SCROOK AND THE LEAP LAMP / MICKEY OFF THE RADAR – PREVIEW

The first tables of two great stories that will appear on baby mouse. The first is the Christmas story Uncle Scrooge and the leap lampwritten by Marco Nucci and illustrated by Stefano Intini, which will be published starting from baby mouse 3550 of 6 December, here with a prequel of 3 unpublished and exclusive tables only for this booklet, created by Nucci and Federico Butticè. The second story, Mickey Mouse off the radaris a mystery full of humor and tension, written by Tito Faraci and illustrated by Casty, coming out on baby mouse 3554 of 3 January 2024.

MARVEL’S VOICES 2023

In the register Marvel’s Voices for Free Comic Book Day Italy 2023, new heroes and new heroines make their way into the Marvel Universe with unpublished stories. Faces that represent “the world outside the window” and that have established themselves in the hearts of Marvel fans… like Ironheart and Ms. Marvel, protagonist of a story written by Sabir Pirzada (screenwriter of the Kamala TV series!) Furthermore, this journey among the different “voices” of the Marvel Universe is completed with veterans such as Shang-Chi and Monica “Spectrum” Rambeau!

A VICIOUS CIRCLE 1 – PREVIEW

Shawn Thacker has a secret: he keeps his enemy imprisoned in his cellar. The two men share a terrifying destiny: each life they take condemns them to wander through time and space in an endless cycle of violence and revenge, perpetuating a titanic clash that has been going on for millions of years to alter the course of history. A Vicious Circle is one of the most ambitious American comics of recent years, a tour de force of story and drawings!

MAKE THE EXORCIST FALL IN LOVE 1 – PREVIEW

Contemporary setting, year 2022. An ongoing holy war. The strongest exorcist chosen by God is a boy of only sixteen years old forced from an early age to renounce love and any earthly joy, to retain the power to defeat Satan. But what can truly be defined as sin? And what is the gravest sin? He will be faced with this crucial dilemma as he faces the greatest temptation Satan can send him.

STAR COMICS

X6 – CRUCISIX – PREVIEW

Shun Uruma’s life can be summed up in one word: hell. The boy is subjected to acts of bullying and torture every day, until the five torturers who treat him like a guinea pig take the situation to extreme consequences. Devastated, under the guidance of his grandfather – a former member of a secret military unit – Shun becomes a ruthless machine seeking revenge.

MARRIAGETOXIN – PREVIEW

Gero is the successor of a family of hitmen, trained from an early age to perfect assassination techniques. Involved in shady business and awkward with women, he is convinced that marriage is not for him. If he fails to generate an heir, however, this task will fall to his beloved younger sister! As it happens, the victim of one of his missions is Kinosaki, a marriage scam artist…

KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE – PREVIEW

Kuroe Akaishi’s school life is far from easy due to a mysterious disease which, when the girl feels strong emotions, transforms parts of her body without warning, making her a kind of kaiju. Isolated from class, one day she Kuroe realizes that she has attracted the attention of Arata Minami, one of the most popular students in school!

SIN CITY – PREVIEW

Basin City is universally known by the nickname “Sin City”, the city of sin where everything is permitted. A den of vice, crime and corruption, populated by all manner of society scum and unscrupulous individuals. The legendary Frank Miller becomes the storyteller of this infernal bedlam and explores its most hidden corners. Returns in a new edition Sin Citythe noir comic par excellence, from which two successful films were based: a must-read.

#JUSTKILLING – PREVIEW

In the depths of the deep web there is a social network where users are… serial killers. Members can participate in a challenge which, with very strict rules, can lead to the most coveted result: acquiring permanent immunity… An exciting survival story by Giacomo Bevilacqua and Giulio A. Gualtieri, with drawings by the talented Vincenzo Puglia.

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR

GEA – PREVIEW

A completely new edition for Luca Enoch’s masterpiece. GEA, the hyperactive, photophobic, rocker (or aspiring) teenager who hides a big secret: she is a BULKARD, and is ready to protect the world from the intrusions of alien beings from other planes of existence! The adventures of the blonde heroine and her inseparable family Cagliostro will soon be available in a new manga-style format, in 9 unmissable volumes.

PRESS WELDING

DAMN THEM ALL – PREVIEW

Ellie “Bloody El” Hawthorn has a profession that is anything but common: she is a private occultist who investigates supernatural cases. Screenwriter Simon Spurrier and the inimitable designer of The Walking DeadCharlie Adlard, sign the inaugural volume of Damn Them Alla new horror series that revisits the figure of the occult detective, in a completely new key and with a good dose of terror and irony.

IF MY FAVORITE IDOL CAME TO THE BUDOKAN, I WOULD DIE – PREVIEW

Eripiyo is a music lover and has only one desire: to see her favorite underground pop group, ChamJam, go on the big stage of the Budokan, the legendary stadium in Tokyo. With this seinen series, manga artist Auri Hirao takes us into the absurd and colorful world of idols and their fandom. A curious and funny story of great success in Japan, adapted into anime and live action TV series.