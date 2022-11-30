It has already been a few years now that the Free Comic Book Day, an event attended by various comics and manga publishers with the aim of making known their next releases through the distribution of previews. For example last year Planet Manga And Star Comics with the same initiative they gave us a first look at some of the hits, to date, most popular of their labels that is Kaiju No.8 And Shangri-La Frontier. Today, therefore, we will take a look at what series are announced for it Free Comic Day 2022 which, we remember, will start from the next one December 1st.

The first series that caught my attention is The God of High School, Korean webtoon, arriving in Italy thanks to Star Comics. Although the work debuted in 2011, only three volumes have been published at home, all of which have already been released in France. Probable, therefore, that we will be able to immediately catch up with the story even if this means waiting quite a while for the next releases. The God of High Schoolmoreover, it is the first, and so far only, work by Yong Je Park. Moving on to the plot, the latter revolves around Mori Jin, a seventeen year old, who is selected to take part in the tournament that gives the series its title after defeating one of the organizers in combat. The peculiarity of this competition, therefore, will be that the winner will be able to fulfill any of his wishes. Competitors will also be able to adopt the fighting style they prefer.

As for Planet Manga, however, the very successful manga version of one of the most insane Marvel heroes is on the way Deadpool Samurai. After the great success at home, in fact, the series of only two volumes is ready to land here in Italy. As we will see in the free preview, therefore, the manga written by Sanshiro Kasama and designed by Hikaru Uesugi it has a very simple plot. Here Deadpool, in fact, is recruited by Avengers to then be shipped to Japan within a special team called Samurai, in short, we’ll see some good ones!

However, the real star of these Free Comic Days is Star Comics, which has thought of every type of user. In fact, you will not miss the hilarious romantic comedy A Couple of Cuckoos from Miki Yoshikawaauthor with already several works of the same genre (whose animated series is available on Crunchyroll). Here the protagonist is Nagi Umino, a sixteen-year-old who leaves school and goes in search of his biological parents after discovering that he has been adopted. During the search for him, therefore, he will meet Erika Amano, a girl on the run from an arranged marriage. We anticipate that the twists and turns, from the very first bars of the manga, will not be lacking.

From the same publishing house we will have a spokon that is nothing short of original Welcome to the Ballroom. As the title suggests, in fact, the dance will be the master of the scene here. Tatara, in fact, is a young man targeted by a gang of criminals who, however, will be saved by a mysterious motorcyclist. It will be the latter, therefore, to make him discover his love for dance. Finally we move on to Tokyo Aliens from Naoe former author of Blue Spring x Machine Gununpublished in our country. Gunji AkiraHere, he dreams of becoming a police officer just like his father when on his way he meets a mysterious alien who will change his life forever. The forces of order, in fact, seem intent on fighting the extraterrestrials!

On balance there are several stories that are worth exploring and we can do it, as mentioned, for free at our trusted comic store. And you, which of these free albums can’t wait to take home?