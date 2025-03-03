Every time everything is more digital, and The amount of files we store does not stop growingfrom documents to photos, videos and even video games. In addition, it is increasingly important to be able to access this information from anywhere, which has promoted the popularity of cloud services.

However, depending on platforms such as Google Drive, Dropbox or ICloud implies a constant expense in subscriptions that can add hundreds of euros a year, especially if the available space is exhausted and it is necessary to expand the plan. For those looking for a more long -term alternativeoptions such as domestic nas or An external hard drive With remote access they are viable and economic solutions.

Among the best options, the Western digital my book of 18 tban album that combines capacity, safety and speed at a competitive price. At the moment, It can be achieved at Amazon for 387 euros (And for the same price on PCComponentes), which represents a unique investment that in the long run involves significant savings.

This external hard drive is not only a conventional storage unit, but Allows you to make full backups both in Windows and Macosproviding a solution similar to cloud services, but without monthly installments.

With 18 TB capacityoffers more than enough space to store large game libraries, videos in 4K, work files and photos in highest quality, without worrying about running out of space. The most obvious advantage is that Payment is made oncewithout the need for periodic renovations.

While the cloud facilitates access from any device, it has the disadvantage that storage is subject to a subscription. Once you stop paying, it is mandatory to download all the files before losing access to them. With an album like the WD My Book, The data always remain available without depending on third parties.





Greater privacy and control over your data



Another factor to consider is the growing Concern about privacy in cloud services. Many companies have updated their use policies, allowing user archives to be analyzed in order to feed artificial intelligence systems, which has generated controversy and discontent among consumers.

By keeping the data in local storageeven with the remote access option, guarantees that only the owner can access themwithout exposure risks or unauthorized uses.

In addition, the digital western My Book is a product managed directly by Amazonin case of buying it in this ecommerce, With free shipping and, for Amazon Prime users, delivery is made in 24 hours in many cases. In the case of choosing PCComponentes, the shipment is also free and ensure that tomorrow you have it at home. For those who seek a definitive solution to the storage problem without depending on subscriptions, this is a difficult option to overcome.

