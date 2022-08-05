Tonight the program of the Department of Culture begins: Family Summer Cinema 2022, with the screening, starting at 10 p.m., of ‘A todo tren: Destino Asturias’, a film directed by Santiago Segura. It is the highest grossing Spanish film of last year, whose protagonist is Ricardo (Santiago Segura), a responsible father focused on his son, who decides to take him by night train to a camp in the Principality of Asturias.

Family Summer Cinema 2022 is a free family leisure and entertainment initiative aimed at all audiences, which will fill the Tomás Fernández Gil municipal auditorium (in the Compañía park), with national talent, since 50% of the films that will be screened are Spanish. In this way, every Friday in August, starting at 10 pm, a space will be opened for culture and fun. It should be noted that admission is free and open, until full capacity is reached.

varied program



The Councilor for Culture, Soledad Nortes, explained that the programming chosen in this edition is aimed above all at children and families.

The films that will be screened on August 12, 19 and 26 will be: ‘Space Jam: new legends’, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, with LeBron James; ‘Spiderman: Far From Home’, directed by Jon Watts, and ‘Explota, Explota’, by Nacho Álvarez, with hits by Raffaella Carrà.

No prior reservation will be required nor will there be limitations derived from Covid-19, unless a future modification in health regulations so requires. However, the municipal authorities recommend the use of a mask, as explained in a statement.