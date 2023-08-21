There is a room cinema in Arequipa, which you can enter without presenting any requirements and without paying a single sol. However, It is important that, being in the place, people take care of the environment and remain silent during the duration of the performance.

Where can I watch free movies in Arequipa?

the room to see movies for free It is located in the minor cloister of the National University of San Agustín de Arequipa (Unsa), at 106 San Agustín street, second floor (half a block from the main square of the White City). The films are projected from Monday to Friday, starting at 6.30 pm and are in charge of the Film and Audiovisual Promotion Office of the said institution.

UNSA: what kind of films are shown?

The films that are projected are generally classical. No premiere works are screened. However, the feature films are selected in order to provide healthy entertainment and encourage reflection in people.

movie list

Monday, August 21: ‘Thank God’ (2018)

Tuesday, August 22: ‘In the house’ (2012)

Wednesday, August 23: ‘8 women’ (2002)

Thursday, August 24: ‘The Pool’ (2003)

Friday, August 25: ‘Criminal Lovers’ (1999)

Monday, August 28: ‘The Bold’ (1961)

Tuesday August 29: ‘The color of money’ (1986)

Thursday, August 31: ‘The car’ (1977)

Friday, September 1: ‘Road to revenge’ (2011)

