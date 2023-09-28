The Federal electricity commission (CFE) is mainly known for being the electricity supplier company in the Mexican national territory. However, it is worth noting that, recently, CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos was created (CFE TEIT), mobile phone company.

Over the course of recent years, the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market in the Mexican national territory has greatly diversified, which has allowed users to have access to more and better companies, packages and prices.

It is in this way that both the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) as the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Coffee) have accounted for the greater opening in the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market.

And among the different telecommunications and internet companies that offer their services in the Mexican national territory is CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT), which has become one of the best alternatives to traditional companies.

FREE CFE Chips: How much do internet plans cost in September 2023?/Photo: Freepik, edition, Kenneth Montes

Therefore, we leave you the plans that CFE TEIT offers for those who have the free internet chip:

CFE monthly plans

*30 pesos: gives 4 GB, 250 minutes of calls and 125 SMS messages. The validity is three days.

*45 pesos: gives 4 GB, 250 minutes and 125 SMS. The validity is three days.

*100 pesos: gives 20 GB, 1,000 minutes and 500 SMS. The validity is 15 days.

*150 pesos: gives 8 GB, 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

*200 pesos: gives 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

*300 pesos: gives 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

CFE semester plans

*400 pesos: offers 5 GB, 1,500 calling minutes and 500 SMS messages. Valid for 30 days.

*800 pesos: offers 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. Valid for 30 days.

*1,200 pesos: offers 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. Valid for 30 days.

FREE CFE Chips: How much do internet plans cost in September 2023?/Photo: Freepik

CFE annual plans

*700 pesos: 5 GB, 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

*1,400 pesos: 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

*2 thousand 100 pesos: 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

The best Amazon promotions? Click on this link.