In an effort to address the growing labor shortage in the residential construction industry, the Home Builders Institute (HBI) and the North State Building Industry Foundation (NSBIF) recently launched the BuildStrong Academy in the Sacramento region. This training academy aims to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds by offering transformative opportunities in the home construction space.

The Sacramento area has faced ongoing challenges in the home construction sector, with hundreds of jobs left unfilled due to retirements and rising mortgage rates. To address these problems, the BuildStrong Academy is presented as an innovative solution to offer a free 12-week training program for those interested in entering the construction industry.

This scheme is not only accessible, but also It is free for participants. It aims to provide the skills needed for entry-level roles in the housebuilding sector. Upon completion of the program, students earn an OSHA-10 safety certification, preparing them to quickly enter the workforce.

The program structure is designed to provide a comprehensive experience. The first part of the program presents the HBI Department of Labor's PACT pre-learning curriculum, which covers the introductory and fundamental elements of the training. The second half of the program focuses on hands-on experience through actual workshops, ensuring participants are prepared for the challenges of construction work.

Commitment of companies and foundations

The BuildStrong Academy would not be possible without the support of committed companies and foundations. The Home Depot Foundation and The Jaggers Family Foundation are key sponsors who share the vision of addressing the skilled workforce gap and training the next generation of industry professionals.

Heather Prill, a representative of The Home Depot Foundation, said in a statement: “The BuildStrong Academy of Greater Sacramento is part of our mission to help fill the skilled workforce gap with in-demand talent and train the next generation of skilled workers. “.

On the other hand, Kurt Jaggers, of The Jaggers Family Foundation, shared that “building an emerging workforce here will help achieve the important goal of increasing the availability and affordability of new housing for families in the area.”

The program structure combines theoretical curriculum with practical experience in residential construction.

The inauguration of the BuildStrong Academy occurs in the midst of a labor crisis which not only affects home builders, but also consumers and communities in general. Ed Brady, president and CEO of the HBI, highlights the importance of training the next generation of skilled workers to ensure a sustainable supply of construction labor for several generations.

The BuildStrong Academy offers an opportunity for those looking to enter the home construction industry. If you are interested in participating in the free training program, You can get more information and registration details on the official website of the HBI or by contacting the NSBIF.