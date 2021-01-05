Telecom companies offer different validity recharge plans according to the needs of the customers. Telecom companies have recharge plans with validity ranging from 2 days to 365 days. If you are looking for a recharge plan with a validity of more than a month, then we are telling you about prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea (now Vi) and Airtel, in which customers get 56 days of validity. is. Apart from free calling, up to 224GB of data and other benefits are available in these plans, so let us know what benefits are being given in these plans.

Jio 56 day validity recharge plan

Reliance Jio has 3 plans giving 56 days validity. These plans are Rs 399, Rs 444 and Rs 598. Every day 1.5GB data is available in the plan of Rs 399. Total 84GB data is available in the plan. The plan offers a complimentary subscription of 100 SMS and Jio apps every day with free calling. Jio’s Rs 444 recharge plan offers 2GB of data every day. The plan has total 112GB data. Complimentary subscription of Daily 100 SMS and Jio apps with unlimited calling on any network is available in this plan.

1 year free Disney + Hotstar subscription

Jio’s Rs 598 plan also offers 56 days validity. Every day 2GB data is available in this plan. That is, you get total 112GB data. Free calling, complimentary subscription of Jio apps with 100 SMS every day is also available in the plan. Disney + Hotstar subscription is available for free for 1 year in the plan.

Vodafone recharge plan, data up to 224GB

Vodafone-Idea (now Vi) has 5 recharge plans with a validity of 56 days. These recharge plans are for Rs 269, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558 and Rs 595. The cheapest plan is Rs 269. Total 4GB data is available in the plan. With free calling, 600 SMS offers access to Vi Movies and TV. Every day, 1.5GB of data is available in Vi’s plan of Rs 399. Total 84GB data is available in the plan. The plan provides free calling, 100 SMS per day in addition to access to Vi Movies and TV. The plan offers the benefit of weekend data rollover. At the same time, 5GB extra data is available on the app. 4GB data is available every day in the plan of Rs 449. Total 224GB is available in this plan. The plan offers the benefit of double data offers. Also, weekend data rollover is also available.

ZEE5 Premium Subscription Free for 1 Year

Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 558 recharge plan offers 3GB of data every day. Total 168GB data is available in this plan. The plan provides free calling, 100 SMS per day in addition to access to Vi Movies and TV. Also, weekend data rollover offers benefit. The company’s 595 rupees plan offers 2GB of data every day. Total 112GB data is available in this plan. The plan gets the benefit of free calling, daily 100 SMS. Apart from this, ZEE5 Premium Subscription is available for 1 year free. Weekend data rollover also has an advantage in the plan.

Airtel’s 56-day validity recharge plan

Airtel’s Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558 and Rs 599 plans offer 56 days validity. Daily 1.5GB data is available in the plan of Rs 399. Total 84GB data is available in the plan. Every day, 2GB data (Total 112GB data) is available in the plan of Rs 449. At the same time, 3GB data is available every day in the Rs 558 recharge plan. Total 168GB data is available in this plan. Airtel’s Rs 599 plan offers 2GB data (Total 112GB data) every day.



All these plans of Airtel provide facility to send 100 SMS every day with unlimited calling on any network. Apart from this, Airtel Xstream Premium gets a subscription. Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription is available for free in Airtel’s Rs 599 plan.