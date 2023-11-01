Free body: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, 1 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the second episode of Corpo libero will be broadcast, the thriller TV series set in the world of women’s artistic gymnastics, in a mountainous and remote Italy, during a week of winter which will change the destinies of the young protagonists forever. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Ilaria Bernardini. Let’s see all the information together.

Plot

It’s individual competition day and tensions are high. Martina bets everything on the floor exercise, but during the exercise the unforeseeable happens and the opportunity for redemption that she was hoping for seems to vanish. While Carla triumphs and almost surpasses Angelica, Benedetta unexpectedly shines, showing unusual strength and euphoria. The coaches give the girls a night out at the pub, but the tension remains. Martina, demoralized, finds refuge in Pietro and discovers something unexpected about him. Carla, upset by a clash with Angelica, ends up starting a fight: Nadia intervenes in defense of her friend in a violent way. Rachele confides in Alex that she is worried about the excessive aggressiveness of her athletes. As punishment the girls are subjected to hard training.

In the second episode of the second episode of Free Body, the concentration of the Vis Invicta is undermined by the disappearance of Benedetta who is found in the woods, shocked and bloodied, and by the discovery of the violent death of the hotel owners’ dog. Martina, going against an oath made with her companions, confides in Rachele what she knows about the affair. The coach would like to do something, but when she sees Carla succeed in a new jump, she changes her mind. Victory is the real goal and now it seems within reach. For this reason, Alex makes sure that Benedetta is sent home. Benedetta’s place passes to Martina, on whom her companions take revenge for the betrayal she suffered. Martina finds in Pietro the only person capable of understanding her.

Free body: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of the second episode of Free Body, but who is the cast of the TV series? In the cast Antonia Truppo, Filippo Nigro, Alessia De Falco, Giada Savi, Federica Cuomo, Eva Iurlaro, Giada Pirozzi and with Barbara Chichiarelli. The series is one of the projects of the European Alliance, which this time sees Rai collaborate with the German public service ZDF. The direction is by Cosima Spender and Valerio Bonelli of the successful docu-series SanPa (Netflix), while the screenplay was written by Ilaria Bernardini herself together with Chiara Barzini, Ludovica Rampoldi and the ex-gymnast Giordana Mari.