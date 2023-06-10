The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is implementing initiatives to encourage individuals to use environmentally friendly means of transportation. Today, in partnership with “Karim Bike”, it provides free bicycles through “Karim Bike” stations available all over Dubai, and a person can drive them for 45 minutes for free.

The initiative comes as part of the celebration of World Environment Day, which falls on the fifth of June of each year. However, it has set June 10 as the date for implementing the initiative, so that the largest possible number of members of the public can participate in the initiative.

The authority began implementing environmentally friendly projects more than 14 years ago, as it switched to the use of diesel in all public buses, which at that time was considered one of the environmentally friendly fuels, and in 2009 modern buses were equipped with EuroIV engines, which use environmentally friendly fuel. It has a sulfur content of 50 parts per million, compared to regular fuel, which has a sulfur content of 550 parts per million, used by other trucks and buses.

The authority has also provided public buses with the necessary technologies to reduce noise levels, which comply with environmental requirements, thanks to the technology of recycling emitted gases, and the application of Euro 4 and Euro 5 standards on emissions from buses.

The year 2009 witnessed the operation of the Dubai Metro, which is powered by electricity, and contributed to the reduction of toxic emissions. It also played a major role in increasing the number of users of public transport, whose use is one of the most important elements required to adopt environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

The authority stated that today it is possible to benefit from free bicycle trips through the “Careem” application, by selecting “BIKE” within the “GO” section on the main screen.

The authority stressed that this type of initiative contributes to reducing carbon emissions, and promotes the concept of sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility, in addition to motivating society groups to adopt healthy practices, and increasing their awareness of relying on flexible means of transportation during leisure time and exercise.

Positive results for automating procedures for seizing violating vehicles

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai confirmed the achievement of quick positive results after implementing automated procedures for seizing violating vehicles in Lehbab Square in the Emirate of Dubai, in cooperation with the Emirates Parking Services Company, based on a contract signed by the two parties at the beginning of this year.

Issa Al-Amiri, Director of the Administrative Services Department in the Institutional Administrative Support Services Sector at the authority, said: “Many improvement measures were implemented that contributed to a clear development in a record time, especially the application of the smart system in the application of procedures for the yard, where we used scanning the smart identification code (QR Code). ) during the receipt or delivery of the vehicle inside the yard, and we facilitated the preparation of the required reports with detailed data from the system (Dashboard), and we organized the process of parking vehicles inside the yard according to the category of each vehicle.