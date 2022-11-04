The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and “Careem Bike” have provided a free bicycle initiative for residents and visitors who do not own their own bikes and wish to participate in the activities of the Dubai Bike Challenge “Dubai Ride”.

The authority announced that participants can borrow free bikes from two locations: in the Museum of the Future area at Entrance A of Trade Center Street, and the other at the Ground Entrance E in the Financial Center area next to the Al-Morouj Kindergarten Building A.

By launching this initiative, the Roads and Transport Authority seeks to highlight and promote the Emirate of Dubai as the most bicycle-friendly city in the world, by enabling tourists to participate in the event, in the context of enhancing the lifestyle and physical fitness of the population in general, raising public awareness and adopting services Flexible mobility for work, leisure and exercise.

The initiative aims to strengthen the partnership between the Roads Authority and Careem, introduce the public bike sharing program in Dubai, and enable people who do not own private bikes to participate in this event.

For his part, Director General of Transport Affairs at Karim Basil Al Nahlawi said that the company is excited to provide participants in the “Dubai Ride” event with a wonderful and smooth experience, and enable them to rent bikes from any of the 175 “Careem Bike” stations in Dubai, and provide free bikes to those First come to use., across a specified number of stations. He added that the surcharge for those who rent bikes from other stations will be waived exclusively for Dubai Ride participants.

The Dubai Ride tracks open at 5 am, and all cyclists start their journey at 6:30 am and finish at 7:30 am.

The authority advised the event participants to rent a bike near the Dubai Ride event, from the following stations: From the Coca-Cola Arena-C entrance, Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall metro station, City Walk 21-A building, Business Bay entrance D, Business Bay metro station and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Gulf Commercial, FCS Lower Entrance (E, Emaar Square Station, Burj Khalifa Metro Station / Dubai Mall, Family Road Entrance to Downtown F, Dubai Mall / Boulevard Point Station and Address Fountain Views Station. The authority indicated that participants can also benefit from the ongoing promotion with a 35% discount on Subscription for one month.