The mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez Almeida, at a BiciMad station during the pandemic. Rodrigo Jimenez (EFE)

electoral operation. The municipal machinery that surrounds José Luis Martínez-Almeida is already working at full capacity with a single objective: the municipal elections on May 28. This Tuesday, by surprise, the Environment and Mobility area has announced that BiciMad ―the capital’s public electric bicycle service― will be free from March 7 to July 31. An unprecedented measure. The cost of this announcement has not yet been made public.

The measure will enter into force next Tuesday at 00:00 at night. The Madrid City Council will launch its new renewed public bicycle plan that it announced in March 2022 that morning. The BiciMad service will finally reach the 21 districts ―six more than now― and eight years after its launch. “The objective”, explains the press release from the Environment and Mobility area, “is to encourage cyclist mobility in the capital and that citizens can learn first-hand about the advantages offered by the new public electric bicycle system.”

At the 611 BiciMad stations, 7,500 new bicycles will already be available. The new service is activated in coexistence with the current system. The user will not have to make any changes. Everything will be automatic. The budget for the total change of bicycles and the extension of the stations is 48.8 million euros. Of these, 60% come from European funds.

During these four years, BiciMad has worked like a roller coaster. In August 2021, for example, the criticisms were numerous by users. More than 30% of the bikes were broken. That is, one in three. “We are not going through our best moment,” admitted Carlos Mateo, director of Mobility Services at the City Council at the time. The situation, yes, has improved in recent months, but the internal data is devastating for the Consistory. A report published by eldiario.es in February 2022 it had the following data: more than 11,000 subscribers had unsubscribed from the service.

Criticism of the management of European funds

This whole context of European funds cannot be understood without Almeida’s criticism of their management. The mayor went to Brussels in February 2021 as commander-in-chief of the PP mayors. He was in charge of leading the protests of all the conservative councilors in Spain. He summoned the correspondents of the national media in a courtyard. There, surrounded by a swarm of different colored microphones, he said: “The management of European funds must be strengthened!”

Visibly pissed off, he continued: “An arbitrary distribution is taking place. I insist, this does not harm the PP, this harms the Spanish. Here we are all equal before the law. We all have to overcome this pandemic and European funds are decisive in doing so regardless of where you live and where you are governed. This is what we have done and said in the community institutions”. Two days later, as this newspaper published, he gave up tens of millions of euros that were going to be used to reform the capital’s housing stock. The Almeida Housing Area only requested 24 million euros out of a game of 161.

The difficult road to Madrid and the bikes

Contrary to what happens in other European capitals or large Spanish cities, the city does not have cycle paths. One kilometer for every 100 of public roads; 15 times less than Bilbao, Seville or Barcelona. Madrid goes in the opposite direction. Bet on cycle lanes. Here the cyclist shares the avenues with the cars. That is to say, that vehicles should travel at most 30 kilometers per hour if they have a bike in front of them. Almost no one complies. A danger that cyclists have always denounced. The most mobility studies They bet on segregated spaces. A separate lane of its own. Seville, for example, created an extensive network and pedal mobility shot up to 7%.

“Madrid has not yet shown that it believes in the bike project”, the architect Belén Moneo, who has participated in the mobility tables of the City Council, told this newspaper a few months ago. “It is not for lack of technical knowledge. It is a political issue”, also observed Esther Anaya, a professor at Imperial College London who has specialized for decades in sustainable urban mobility.

