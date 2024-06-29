Ciudad Juárez—Dozens of dogs were bathed with tickicide yesterday in the Hacienda de Oriente and Acacias sectors of the city, in order to prevent cases of rickettsiosis, reported the Ecology Department of the Municipal Government of Juárez.

This is the second consecutive week that staff from the Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption (RAMM), Community Centers and students from the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), carried out the bathing of dogs and cats with tickicide, in this case from 9:00 in the morning until 1:00 in the afternoon.

This free service is part of the actions carried out by the Directorate of Ecology through the RAMM and in conjunction with the UACJ.

The agency specified that the baths are quick and do not require subsequent drying, so both domestic dogs and those found abandoned on the streets were treated.

The program will be taken to other areas of the city: on July 5 they will visit the Community Center on Morelia Street, on July 12 they will be at the Anapra Community Center, on the 19th of the same month at the Talamas Camandari Community Center, on July 26 July at the Frida Kahlo Community Center and on August 2 at the Francisco I. Madero Community Center.