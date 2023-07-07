Edda Ribeiroi

Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/

07/07/2023 – 12:45

Share



Approved in the 2nd round by 375 to 113 in the Chamber of Deputies, the tax reform remains the main economic issue before the recess of the Legislative. Focusing on the taxation of services and consumption, understand what can change in the pockets of Brazilian men and women:

In short, a general rate will be created and, based on it, a lower tax, with a 60% discount, for certain services and products. This discount features products such as medicines, items for menstrual health, supplies for people with disabilities and public transport.

Taxes are no longer charged at origin and are now charged to the final consumer at destination – sale or service purchased.

+ Making tax reform uncomplicated: understand the acronyms of the proposal approved in the Chamber

Basic food basket

The most debated item between associations and with last minute changes by the rapporteur Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), food and other Basic basket items will be fully exempt from taxes created – federal and state VATs – from the creation of the National Basic Basket, to be created via complementary law.

A survey carried out by Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) predicts that the tax reform may increase taxes for products in the sector by up to 60%. However, the Extraordinary Secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, said that the increase is not foreseen. “There is no increase in taxation of the basic food basket”, he reiterated.

A list suggested by Abras with 38 items ranges from products such as meat, eggs and milk, to basic personal hygiene and cleaning items that today are not included in the basket, such as toothpaste, sanitary napkins, detergent, powdered soap and bleach.

Cashback

The text provides for the possibility of refunding, for individuals, part of the tax paid via cashback. The model to be adopted will still be detailed: beneficiaries, limit for devolution, connection or not to a specific type of consumption and also the way in which the devolution will take place.

IPVA for jets, speedboats and other water vehicles

Until then, owners of jets, speedboats and other water vehicles will have to pay taxes on these goods. The tax can be progressive, depending on the environmental impact generated. The charge is not valid, in principle, for boats intended for the transport of passengers.

Understand here how the taxation for less polluting cars is

Health, education and transport

The rates of some taxes will be reduced by 60% for the following goods and services, with the inclusion of menstrual health care and people with disabilities in the list:

education services;

health services;

medical and accessibility devices for people with disabilities;

medicines and basic menstrual health care products, such as pads, for example;

urban, semi-urban, metropolitan, intercity and interstate collective road, rail and water transport services;

agricultural, fishing, forestry and plant extractive products in natura;

agricultural inputs, food intended for human consumption and personal hygiene products;

national artistic and cultural activities.

Cigarettes and alcoholic beverages

These items are subject to the Selective Tax, created for products that generate harmful impacts on the environment – ​​also known as the ‘sin tax’. The rate is not yet defined.

Will services become more expensive?

A study of National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) reveals that, if the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) is set at 25%, offsetting the increase in the tax burden in the service sector would threaten 3.8 million jobs. The CNC anticipated the official calculations and detected an impact of up to 260% on the tax burden of the services sector. Simples Nacional, a tribute paid by micro and small companies, will not be changed.























