-“I haven’t hugged my children for 13 years. Who is going to give me back those 13 years?” Ana Georgina Dominguez

This November 4 at 3:15 in the morning I received a WhatsApp message from Ana Georgina Domínguez: “Good evening. Sorry for the time. A few hours ago I was released. Thank God and all of you.” My insomnia made it possible for her to read it right away and reply: “What a joy! A thousand congratulations.”

I recounted the case here on August 29. She was 26 years old on September 9, 2009 when a group of hooded soldiers violently broke into her apartment in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, without showing a search or arrest warrant. They said they had received an anonymous tip. They smashed her house in front of her, her husband and hers two frightened little children of hers. She and her husband were blindfolded and taken away. They abandoned him on a highway. She was beaten, sexually abused and photographed naked. Only after she was presented to the authorities, accusing her of being the “accountant” of the Gulf cartel.

The “anonymous complaint” was the testimony of a “collaborating witness” who, with the aim of obtaining benefits, declared that Ana Georgina was la Güera or la Conta Gina. The young woman, however, was not only not an accountant, she had dropped out of high school when she was a teenager, but she was also not 45 years old like Conta Gina. The witness stated that the accountant had delivered money on April 15, 2009, but Ana Georgina had undergone surgery the day before and was in bed. The witness herself later retracted, but that did not prevent Ana Georgina from being kept in prison for 13 years without a sentence against her.

Ana Georgina was exonerated in February of money laundering, but her process for organized crime was maintained. This Thursday, November 3, around midnight, she was finally released, not because she had been declared innocent, but because, despite the fact that the federal public ministry presented accusatory conclusions, the sentence was four to eight years in prison. and she had already spent 13 in preventive detention.



Netzai Sandoval, director of the Federal Institute of Public Defender, sought to take credit for the release and took the opportunity to give the case a political twist: “I can proudly inform you that we are about to release Ana Georgina Domínguez Macías,” he said on Twitter on March 3. November at 10:42 p.m., “a woman who was tortured and detained during Felipe Calderón’s administration and spent 13 years in preventive detention.” In reality, her release was mandatory because the sentences requested were less than the time she had spent in jail. It should be added that, although Ana Georgina was imprisoned during Calderón’s six-year term, she was kept in jail during Peña Nieto’s and almost four years under López Obrador. Netzai was the lawyer who in 2011 filed a complaint in the Criminal Court of The Hague against Calderón for crimes against humanity, although the Court has not initiated any proceedings.

More than looking for political villains, we must recognize the responsibilities of an evil system. First, there are the “bought witnesses,” who submit false testimonials for profit. Second, the informal pre-trial detention, which automatically imprisons people who have not been found guilty. Third, the impunity of the military and police when they abuse detainees. Ana Georgina was kidnapped, beaten and sexually abused by hooded members of the armed forces. Those responsible must be brought to justice.

Autonomy

Of the 1997 reform, “the most important achievement is that of the autonomy of the IFE council. having independent directors.” This is what AMLO said when he was president of the PRD according to the video of an interview that has circulated on social networks. He now he has changed his mind.

#Free