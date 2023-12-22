“Free at last, thanks be to Almighty God.” These were some of Savoi Wright's first words upon landing back in the United States on Wednesday night. He is one of the 10 released by the Nicolás Maduro regime in exchange for Alex Saab, one of the men closest to the Venezuelan leader and his alleged front man. Wright, a Californian who had been detained since late October, arrived with six other people at a San Antonio airport. One of the returnees, Leonard Glenn Francis, will not regain his freedom, as he will face US justice in a case of bribery to the Navy.

Jason Saad (left) and Savoi Wright, in San Antonio, this Wednesday. KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL (REUTERS)

The family of Wright, 38, had managed to raise about $25,000 by requesting donations on Gofundme. Savoi, a mortgage loan manager for 15 years, “with no political ties of any kind,” was arrested in Venezuela on October 24. For more than a month, his family did not know where he was detained. His brother described him as a free soul who had fallen in love with Venezuela, a country to which he frequently traveled, as well as Colombia and Brazil. The money was to be used in his legal defense.

Wright's nightmare lasted 58 days. For Luke Denman and Airan Berry it was much longer. Both were Green Berets in the Army Special Forces. They were accused in May 2020 by the Venezuelan Government of taking part in the organization of a coup d'état along with 60 mercenaries trained in Colombia and employed by the Florida security firm Silvercorp. The failed operation had a name: Gideon.

Eyvin Hernandez, a Los Angeles County public defender, is also among those released Wednesday. The lawyer has been imprisoned in the South American country since March of last year. “For more than 21 months he endured horrible conditions, as well as abuse,” the family said in a statement posted on Facebook. “It is an early Christmas gift for us,” added his family, who thanked the efforts of President Joe Biden's Administration.

Eyvin Hernández steps off a US State Department plane after being released on December 20. Stephen Spillman (AP)

Joseph Cristella, originally from Orlando, Florida, lived in the Dominican Republic, where he moved because he found a job. There he fell in love with a Venezuelan woman. He was detained in September 2022 by the Maduro Government when he went to visit his fiancée on the border between Colombia and Venezuela. He has been released this week. Like Jerrel Kenemore, who suffered the same fate and was detained by Venezuelan authorities in the risky border area between the two South American nations.

“These individuals have lost too much valuable time away from their loved ones, and their families have suffered every day of their absence. “I am grateful that their ordeals are over and that families are whole again,” Biden said in a message made public this Wednesday. The US president said that six of the people who have returned were unjustly detained.

Fat Leonard reunites with Justice

The case of Fat Leonard It is cooked separately. It is with this nickname that they know Leonard Glenn Francis, the Army contractor who left his country as a fugitive after a bribery fraud and has returned handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit to face a federal judge for the first time.

Francis was arrested in San Diego almost a decade ago. The businessman, who was at liberty during his trial, is accused of offering $500,000 in bribes to Navy personnel to obtain contracts worth $35 million. The scandal led to the arrest of around twenty Navy officials, whom he had bought by organizing luxurious parties with alcohol, Kobe meat, cigars, tickets to concerts and shows. He has also been hosting parties with prostitutes in Thailand and the Philippines.

Leonard Glenn Francis in an undated US law enforcement photo. AP

He pleaded guilty in 2015. He was then living under house arrest in a rented house. Prosecutors lost track of him last year, when his ankle monitor stopped giving signals days before a court hearing. He then fled to Mexico and Cuba. He was detained in September 2022 when he was about to board a flight in Caracas, where he came to request asylum in the hope that the rivalry between Venezuela and the United States would prevent his extradition.

The situation has changed. The fugitive appeared this Thursday in a federal court in Miami. Judge Jacqueline Becerra has ordered him to return to the West, to the courts of the Southern District of California, where he will continue his process. The Prosecutor's Office, however, has announced that it will file more charges against the businessman, who has a fleet of boats, for trying to avoid justice.

