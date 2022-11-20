With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

Downloads: 500,000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Promotion Duration: Ends October 10th

Description: Unit Converter is a simple, smart and elegant tool that is used in daily life. Here are some features:

Currency converter with latest exchange rates

Unit converter

Metric conversion

Metric conversion table

48 share categories

More than 12,800 unit conversions

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: EZ Notes is the easiest to use notes organizer, it is packed with features. With this app you can record voice notes which are transcribed in one step. Among the various features we find:

Notes with clean interface

Swipe to delete notes or archive them

Voice notes, to-do, S-pen and notepad

Folders and quick search

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends on June 23rd

Description: This free app is an icon pack inspired by net structures: it is perfectly white, transparent and elegant with a net structure. This white icon is very suitable for dark backgrounds or natural sceneries. It is not recommended to use this ICA package with a bright or white background, because it makes the network structure on this icon not perfectly visible.

Downloads: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Promotion duration: ends on July 21st

Description: This free app is an icon pack inspired by web structures: it is made in bright colors and is elegant with a web structure. Icons are best suited to dark backgrounds. It is not recommended to use this ICA package with a bright or white background, because it makes the network structure on this icon not perfectly visible.

Downloads: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion Duration: Ends October 4th

Description: An icon pack to give your phone an impressive look, with 192 x 192 px Full HD icons, more than 1,350 icons, compatible with different launchers.

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Dungeon and Pixel Hero VIP – €1.79 free

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4

Description: An Action RPG game in which you can collect tons of weapons and artifacts, conquer dungeons and become the ultimate pixel hero! Among the features of the game we find the possibility of playing with one hand, the possibility of accelerating the game speed to make quick games to occupy the dead times of the day, a weapon and equipment upgrade system, a mining system to obtain free gems and various skills for each available hero.

2048 Puzzle Game – €15.99 free

Downloads: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends on October 11th

Description: A free version for a short time of the famous 2048 game, here are its main features:

Simple control

Fun and engaging

Access without internet connection

8 different theme options

Simple and high quality graphics

Easy to play

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends on August 29th

Description: It is the sequel to Infinity Dungeon, a game that has become popular due to its design and simple gameplay. Defeat zombies with your cute daughter. Among the features of the game we find a large number of different characters, including monsters and zombies, and a skill system that makes everything even more fun.

Downloads: 10.000,000 +

Average reviews: 4.6

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: Shadow of Death is an offline fighting game – hold your dark sword against the shadow of war! Inspired by classic fighting games and modern action RPGs, the combat is a blend of high-level magic and weapon- and combat-based gameplay. An intuitive touch-screen interface offers multiple options to use strategy in combat and devastate your enemies. The unique battle system is accessible to all players and is deep enough to satisfy the hardcore RPG fan. What are you waiting for? Grab your mystical dark sword and dive into the darkness!

