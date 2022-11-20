With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.
Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit so as not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.
Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear, the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.
Free apps and app deals on PlayStore
Unit Converter (Pega Pro) –
€7.99 free
Downloads: 500,000+
Average reviews: 4.5
Promotion Duration: Ends October 10th
Description: Unit Converter is a simple, smart and elegant tool that is used in daily life. Here are some features:
- Currency converter with latest exchange rates
- Unit converter
- Metric conversion
- Metric conversion table
- 48 share categories
- More than 12,800 unit conversions
EZ Notes – Notes Voice Notes–
€2.99 free
Downloads: 100.000+
Average reviews: 3.9
Promotion duration: ends at midnight
Description: EZ Notes is the easiest to use notes organizer, it is packed with features. With this app you can record voice notes which are transcribed in one step. Among the various features we find:
- Notes with clean interface
- Swipe to delete notes or archive them
- Voice notes, to-do, S-pen and notepad
- Folders and quick search
Icon-pack and customization
Pixel Net White – Icon Pack –
€1.49 free
Downloads: 10,000+
Average reviews: 4.3
Promotion duration: ends on June 23rd
Description: This free app is an icon pack inspired by net structures: it is perfectly white, transparent and elegant with a net structure. This white icon is very suitable for dark backgrounds or natural sceneries. It is not recommended to use this ICA package with a bright or white background, because it makes the network structure on this icon not perfectly visible.
PixelNet – Neon Icon Pack –
€1.49 free
Downloads: 10,000+
Average reviews: 4.5
Promotion duration: ends on July 21st
Description: This free app is an icon pack inspired by web structures: it is made in bright colors and is elegant with a web structure. Icons are best suited to dark backgrounds. It is not recommended to use this ICA package with a bright or white background, because it makes the network structure on this icon not perfectly visible.
Morent – Icon Pack–
€0.89 free
Downloads: 10.000+
Average reviews: 4.1
Promotion Duration: Ends October 4th
Description: An icon pack to give your phone an impressive look, with 192 x 192 px Full HD icons, more than 1,350 icons, compatible with different launchers.
Free games and games on offer on PlayStore
Dungeon and Pixel Hero VIP –
€1.79 free
Downloads: 100.000+
Average reviews: 4
Description: An Action RPG game in which you can collect tons of weapons and artifacts, conquer dungeons and become the ultimate pixel hero! Among the features of the game we find the possibility of playing with one hand, the possibility of accelerating the game speed to make quick games to occupy the dead times of the day, a weapon and equipment upgrade system, a mining system to obtain free gems and various skills for each available hero.
2048 Puzzle Game –
€15.99 free
Downloads: 10,000+
Average reviews: 4
Promotion duration: ends on October 11th
Description: A free version for a short time of the famous 2048 game, here are its main features:
- Simple control
- Fun and engaging
- Access without internet connection
- 8 different theme options
- Simple and high quality graphics
- Easy to play
Infinity Dungeon 2! –
€0.99 free
Downloads: 100.000+
Average reviews: 4
Promotion duration: ends on August 29th
Description: It is the sequel to Infinity Dungeon, a game that has become popular due to its design and simple gameplay. Defeat zombies with your cute daughter. Among the features of the game we find a large number of different characters, including monsters and zombies, and a skill system that makes everything even more fun.
Shadow of Death: Dark Knight –
€3.99 free
Downloads: 10.000,000 +
Average reviews: 4.6
Promotion duration: ends at midnight
Description: Shadow of Death is an offline fighting game – hold your dark sword against the shadow of war! Inspired by classic fighting games and modern action RPGs, the combat is a blend of high-level magic and weapon- and combat-based gameplay. An intuitive touch-screen interface offers multiple options to use strategy in combat and devastate your enemies. The unique battle system is accessible to all players and is deep enough to satisfy the hardcore RPG fan. What are you waiting for? Grab your mystical dark sword and dive into the darkness!
Take advantage of all the opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!
Happy weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!
