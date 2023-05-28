With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit in order not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear, the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

Reminder Pro – €3.79 free

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Description: Never forget an important task again! Finally a simple and easy way to set a reminder or deadline notification. This app goes straight to the point. Set up notifications to remind you of all your tasks, errands and list items.

No unnecessary or complicated features. Reminders can be set up in seconds. Set a reminder or deadline notification for anything! The Reminders app is a simple yet versatile productivity tool for organizing your life!

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 1,000+

Average reviews: 4.7

Description: An icon pack with a minimal style where the predominant color is definitely pink, therefore a good alternative to give a different style to your smartphone if you are a lover of this colour.

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Monkey GO Happy – €0.69 free

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Description: A nice little game in which we’ll have to deal with a sad little monkey and we’ll have to make her happy through our actions.

Here are some features:

More than 75 beautifully designed stadiums

30 hats to dress up your monkey

7 different monkeys to choose from

Ad FREE

NO in-app purchases

Auto save progress

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Description: A cooking game where you have to prepare dishes to satisfy your customers, with recipes from different cultures around the world and more than 100 unique recipes to make tons of delicious dishes.

Take advantage of all the opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Happy weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!