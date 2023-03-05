With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit so as not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear, the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

Downloads: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.7

Description: The QR & Barcode Scanner app is extremely easy to use: just point your device in front of the barcode or QR code you want to scan and the app will detect and scan it. It’s very simple and you won’t have to press any buttons, take pictures or zoom.

QR & Barcode Scanner can scan and read all types of QR or barcodes, including text, url, ISBN, product, contact, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scanning and decoding, the user will only get the option for individual type of barcode or QR and can act accordingly. You can also use QR & Barcode Scanner to scan coupons or coupon codes to receive discounts.

QR & Barcode Scanner helps you save: scan the barcodes of products in stores and compare the various prices to find the cheapest one. QR & Barcode Scanner is the only such app you will ever need.

Other options: Create QR, Scan Image, Scan from Gallery, Share Contact Data via QR

Downloads: 500,000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Description: Unit Converter is a simple, smart and elegant tool that is used in daily life. Here are some features:

Currency converter with latest exchange rates

Unit converter

Metric conversion

Metric conversion table

48 share categories

More than 12,800 unit conversions

Home Workouts No Equipment Pro– €1.79 free

Downloads: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Description: This application offers daily workouts for all major muscles. In just a few minutes each day, you can exercise your muscles at home without having to go to the gym. Main features:

Plan for warm-up and stretching

Record your workout progress automatically

Workout reminder

Detailed 3D videos

Meal planner for weight loss and bodybuilding

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Description: This icon pack supports several popular launchers like nova launcher, evie launcher and many more. Main features:

5000+ icons and counting

Iconback for your unthemed icons

36+ HD Wallpapers

Alternative icons

Request icon

Icon resolution HD 192x192px

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Downloads: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4

Description: 2D memory platform game for masochists. Play at your own risk!

Take advantage of all the opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Happy weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!