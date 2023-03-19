With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit so as not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear, the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

Downloads: 500.000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Description: Place your smartphone in the Skanstick, available for purchase both on Amazon and on www.go2get.com, and thus enjoy all the advantages of being able to scan in a natural and stable way. Having both hands free, thanks to the Augmented Reality buttons, allows you to comfortably handle and scan entire documents, folded receipts, books, magazines and even add voice notes to them, all without ever having to touch the phone.

OCR (supported in 100+ languages) is done right on your phone, no internet connection required.

The ability to insert keywords in PDFs, regardless of the language used in the document, makes the subsequent organization and search of scanned documents really simple and intuitive.

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Description: An icon pack for Nova, Evie and other launchers. Here are some of the main features:

More than 7,000 icons

More than 36 HD wallpapers

Alternative icons

Icon resolution HD 192 x 192 pixels

Ability to request icons

Downloads: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion Duration: Ends April 23

Description: App that allows you to use icons with an original look, here are some features:

Full HD 192 x 192px

More than 1350 icons

Compatible with different Launchers

No advertising

Monthly updates

Downloads: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends on June 15th

Description: A pack of icons with a very lively and colorful style, perfect for coloring your smartphone screens. Here are some of the main features:

Icons Full HD 191 x 192 px

More than 1,350 icons

All icons are drawn in vector

No advertising

Monthly updates

Cloud-based wallpaper section

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Bricks Breaker Pro– €4.49 free

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Description: Just focus on breaking the bricks. Find the best position to do damage to bricks and break them. Endless gameplay, shared scores with players from all over the world, shoot the balls with a swipe and break the bricks, if they reach the base, it’s game over.

Truth or Dare Pro – €4.19 free

Downloads: 50.000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Description: One of the best game to play in a group of couples, friends, families and lovers. Truth or Dare contains hundreds of fun and challenging truth and dares, from clean to dirty. Do not try adult mode if you are under 18. Play and take revenge with the players, reveal their secrets, ask them questions about their past or dare to face crazy challenges.

Evertale – €0.50 free

Downloads: 5,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Description: Capture monsters and make them evolve!

Dive into a breathtaking fantasy world full of mysterious monsters to catch, challenge and train. Explore vast landscapes, bustling cities, and epic dungeons in this sprawling open-world RPG!

Join a band of far-fetched heroes and rid the world of Erden of deadly Pandemonium. Collect, train and evolve more than 180 creatures and warriors who will fight alongside you in adrenaline-pumping battles!

Immerse yourself in the thrilling single-player offline story, or create your own team and test your skills online against players from all over the world. Wage the battle in fast-paced PvP leagues and form guilds with other players to unlock limited-edition gear, power-ups, and more to take your team to the next level!

Take advantage of all the opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Happy weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!