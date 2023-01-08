With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Description: This free app is called Qamp and it is a powerful music player and mp3 player for Android. Equalizer allows you to get the best levels of sound effects from your music or voice from your phone. Apply EQ presets based on your music or quickly create your own custom preset with the 10-band EQ

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 3.6

Description: Premium version of an application that allows you to manage your money in a simple and direct way. There are no categories for dividing expenses, but it simply helps to understand how much we can spend to easily make ends meet without finding ourselves in debt.

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 5.000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Description: Nice icon pack to try, as it’s free this weekend! Here are its features:

Full HD 192 x 192px

1,350+ icons

Compatible with Multi Launchers

No advertising

Monthly updates

Help and FAQ section

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Downloads: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 3.6

Description: An RPG game in which you will find yourself in many battles with your heroes. You will be able to choose from various heroes, upgrade them, equip weapons and much more. The graphics are retro 8-bit style, even the music follows the same trend.

Neo Monsters – €0.50 free

Downloads: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Description: Create your team and fight for victory! Capture, train and evolve to become the champion in one of the greatest RPGs of our time!

NeoMonsters is an immersive strategy RPG that depicts battles between two teams with up to 16 monsters. The turn-based system lets you come up with chain strategies by combining hundreds of attacks. Hunt down the strongest monsters using their strength to dominate the fights of PvP battles and online leagues! Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Create your monster collection

Capture and evolve over 1000 fully animated monsters!

Train your monsters and unleash all their deadly abilities.

Collect evolution ingredients to create the ultimate force!

Come up with a fighting strategy

Create the perfect team of up to 16 monsters.

Defeat your opponent in epic battles!

Create devastating combos with hundreds of moves.

