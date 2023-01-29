With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit so as not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear, the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

Reminder Pro – €3.79 free

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Description: Never forget an important task again! Finally a simple and easy way to set a reminder or deadline notification. This app goes straight to the point. Set up notifications to remind you of all your tasks, errands and list items.

No unnecessary or complicated features. Reminders can be set up in seconds. Set a reminder or deadline notification for anything! The Reminders app is a simple yet versatile productivity tool for organizing your life!

Downloads: 500,000+

Average reviews: 4.8

Description: QR/Barcode Scanner PRO is one of the best QR and barcode scanner apps in the Google Play market and is essential for every Android device.

QR/Barcode Scanner is extremely easy to use. To scan any code simply open the application and align the code. QR Code & Barcode Scanner will automatically recognize any QR Code or Barcode. While scanning the code, if it contains text you will see it immediately or if it is a URL you can browse the site by pressing the browse button.

QR/Barcode Scanner app can scan and read all types of QR Codes including text, URL, product, contact, ISBN, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scanning, the user is provided with only the relevant options for the single QR or barcode type and can take the appropriate action.

Scanner features:

No advertising

Scan all types of QR Codes and Barcodes

Flashlight supported for low light environments

History automatically saved for all created or scanned QR codes and barcodes

Simple and easy to use

Generate different types of QR Code and Barcode

Batch scan mode

Scan and share the codes with your friends

Scan the image from Gallery

No internet connection required

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 10.000+

Average reviews: 3.6

Promotion duration: ends on August 5th

Description: “When I visit my grandmother’s house, I see some vintage frames that inspired this vintage icon pack based on those frames.” Here are some features:

More than 5,000 icons

more than 36 HD wallpapers

Alternative icons

Request for icons

HD icons with 192 x 192 pixel resolution

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

The Lonely Hacker– €2.99 free

Downloads: 1,000,000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: Have you ever wanted to feel like a hacker? Welcome to Hacker Solitaire! Turn your phone into the best digital weapon and become a master of technology. You will hack everything imaginable within an open world and coordinate 100% realistic attacks with tools that we have designed for you.

Experience a personalized and different adventure every time you immerse yourself in the world of cybercrime. You will learn every method used by modern hackers and master all hacking methods, from the most common to the most secret known only by security experts and the biggest cybercriminals.

The knowledge you will gain through the detailed tutorial will teach you how to use every tool available as well as make you better understand the digital world we live in in real life. You will learn about the dangers around every corner of a labyrinth like the Internet and you will feel like a real hacker.

Evertale – €0.50 free

Downloads: 5,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Description: Capture monsters and make them evolve!

Dive into a breathtaking fantasy world full of mysterious monsters to catch, challenge and train. Explore vast landscapes, bustling cities, and epic dungeons in this sprawling open-world RPG!

Join a band of far-fetched heroes and rid the world of Erden of deadly Pandemonium. Collect, train and evolve more than 180 creatures and warriors who will fight alongside you in adrenaline-pumping battles!

Immerse yourself in the thrilling single-player offline story, or create your own team and test your skills online against players from all over the world. Wage the battle in fast-paced PvP leagues and form guilds with other players to unlock limited-edition gear, power-ups, and more to take your team to the next level!

Take advantage of all the opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Happy weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!