Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

Home Workouts No Equipment Pro– €1.79 free

Downloads: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Description: This application offers daily workouts for all major muscles. In just a few minutes each day, you can exercise your muscles at home without having to go to the gym. Main features:

Plan for warm-up and stretching

Record your workout progress automatically

Workout reminder

Detailed 3D videos

Meal planner for weight loss and bodybuilding

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Description: If you are looking for the same standard old voice recorder, this is not the place for you: Snipback is the smart revolution of audio recording. With this recording app, you simply put your smartphone to listen: once you hear something interesting, press RECOVER AUDIO, and Snipback will save the last few seconds of audio from the past. This way you will no longer have gigantic files, but small audio files perfectly sorted by name.

Thanks to this smart approach to voice recording, you can take audio notes during a conversation, and save high-resolution voice memos without running out of memory. Snipback also works as a standard voice recorder if you need it. Plus, thanks to the ability to reduce background noise, you’ll always have high-quality recordings. Need to secretly record a conversation? No problem: Snipback also works as a screen recorder when the screen is off!

It’s the perfect solution for taking voice notes during conversations, or for recording a meeting. You can use it to take voice memos during a conference, or to record your thoughts as you speak. You can record songs, or record yourself singing. When you’re done recording with this smart recorder, you’ll find all your audio memos neatly organized in folders, making sure you never miss an important moment.

Main features:

Clean design with an easy to use interface

Ability to record secretly with the screen off

Listening mode, to recover audio from the past

High quality recording

Organizing audio files into folders

Ability to adjust audio quality

Ability to change the duration of the recovered audio

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Description: This free app is an icon pack inspired by web structures: it is made in bright colors and is elegant with a web structure. Icons are best suited to dark backgrounds. It is not recommended to use this ICA package with a bright or white background, because it makes the network structure on this icon not perfectly visible.

Downloads: 10,000+

Average reviews: 3.6

Description: This icon pack offers square icons with a very lively and colorful style. Among the various features we find:

Icons Full HD 192 x 192 px

More than 1,350 icons

Compatible with different launchers

No advertising

Monthly updates

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD – €2.69 free

Downloads: 500.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Description: The long-awaited sequel to the popular action-strategy game is here! New weapons, new landscapes and options galore! Each game session will be even more dynamic and extraordinary.

The core of the game is always the same: whole armies of enemies will rush at your defences, trying to take them down at any cost. Now, however, they are even more powerful and insane than before.

You’ll have access to the old trusty turrets and completely different new types of weapons. How you spend your budget is up to you. Will it be better to build new towers or upgrade and fortify the existing ones? Turrets differ in range, rate of fire, and type of damage inflicted. The only way to win is to combine their strengths so that they reinforce each other.

The presence of multiple levels of difficulty allows all players to get the most enjoyment possible. If you are an experienced commander, you will love the intense battles to the death where every single second counts for the ultimate success and everything depends on being able to choose and place the turrets in the most efficient way possible. If you are a new player, you will be able to learn easily and prepare yourself for thrilling battles.

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Description: Dungeon Princess is an RPG game, the first party that completes the final stage of the dungeon will be rewarded with fantastic prizes and one of the female components will be named Princess and will get extravagant privileges. Here are some of the contents:

The game has an ending and can be completed

100% interactive without automatic modes

11 characters with unique skills and abilities

Attractive character illustrations and voices

More than 18 types of bosses

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 3.5

Description: Give orders to a princess and her minions as they venture into the darkest places of a dungeon with rogue-like elements in this turn-based action RPG game. Here are some contents:

Fast and 100% manual combat system

More than 50 types of armor

More than 1,000 different weapons

More than 150 types of costumes, hairstyles and skins for characters

More than 50 characters with distinct voices

More than 200 types of artifacts

